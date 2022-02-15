How property market trends affect you

15 February 2022 | Life Style

There are many external factors at play when buying, selling, or renting property. Consumers need to be aware of these greater property market trends to plan for how the conditions will affect them.
There are two main ways to describe the condition of the property market, namely whether it is a seller’s market or a buyer’s market. Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, explains that these terms can have a range of implications for anyone involved in real estate transactions.
To elaborate on these implications, RE/MAX of Southern Africa explains how these two market trends will affect buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants:

Buyer’s / Tenant’s Market:
The market swings to the favour of buyers or tenants when there is an abundance of similar homes for sale or for rent in an area. This oversupply will drive down demand and prices are likely to be dragged down along with it. In these conditions, a seller might want to hold onto the current property until market conditions change. For landlords, these conditions make it tricky to charge more in rent, because there are plenty of other rentals available if the current rental amount is not appealing.

Seller’s / Landlord’s Market:
In a seller’s or landlord’s market, there are fewer homes for sale and for rent. This drives up demand which also pushes up asking prices. Buyers will need to act fast and make competitive offers when looking to purchase in these kinds of markets. Similarly, tenants will need to act fast and get their applications in first to make sure theirs is the one that gets accepted by the landlord.

Timing the market
It is challenging to time the market right so that you sell in a seller’s market and buy in a buyer’s market. Goslett reminds homeowners that when selling a home to buy a new home, the advantage from the one market will offset against the other. “For example, sellers might be able to sell for more in a seller’s market, but then they will also likely purchase for more too. Similarly, in a buyer’s market, homeowners might sell for slightly less, but they will also be likely to purchase a home at a better price.”
It is important to remember that each suburb will also have its own micro trends that can either mirror or be completely opposite to greater market trends. While it is easy enough to find out what type of market conditions the country is experiencing as a whole, local suburb trends are best discovered through a conversation with a local suburb expert.
“With access to real time data on the average time on market and price per square meter in the area, real estate professionals can share suburb-specific information that can help consumers to gauge timeframes and possible costs or returns. This information can help buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants make better decisions when it comes to their real estate transactions,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Four benefits of using a real estate agent

1 day - 16 February 2022 | Life Style

Selling real estate is more complicated than many may think. One need only attempt to sell a property on his or her own to realize...

The basics of selling a home

2 months ago - 01 December 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is possibly the most expensive asset a person will ever own. To ensure maximum returns on one of the largest investments one will...

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

2 months ago - 24 November 2021 | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

The downsides to online house hunting

2 months ago - 23 November 2021 | Life Style

Although there are thousands of online property listings available to anyone who is looking for real estate, it can be incredibly frustrating to swipe through...

Common mistakes made when selling a home

3 months ago - 10 November 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the most important investments one will ever make. When it comes time to sell the property, it could be financially...

Where to start the house hunting process

3 months ago - 08 November 2021 | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.One of...

Buying the worst house in the best suburb

3 months ago - 05 November 2021 | Life Style

It is a common investment strategy to purchase a fixer-upper in a desirable suburb. Some may even go so far as to try and find...

Rescue plan for Omeya's residents

3 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek's representatives last night tried to convince homeowners at Omeya to lend their support to a rescue plan for the luxury golf...

Living a life of purpose after retiring

3 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started...

Smart strategies for sellers

3 months ago - 27 October 2021 | Life Style

Putting a home on the market can be stressful, and it can be difficult to make objective decisions when it matters most.Adrian Goslett, Regional Director...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

15 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Beloved resident dies in burning...

16 hours ago | Disasters

Rehoboth • Boet MatthewsA well-known and loved resident of Rehoboth, of whom a big uproar was made on Tuesday when she won N$1 000 in...

Eight dams enjoy inflow

16 hours ago | Weather

While the sluices of both the Naute and Hardap dam were reopened yesterday when water levels stood at 105.2% and 72.3% capacity respectively, six other...

The high cost of free...

16 hours ago | Education

Even with their best efforts, state schools find it difficult to survive and provide for all needs with the grants it receives from the Ministry...

Who will you trust about...

19 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Jessica LongThe United States government (USG) has been a partner in health with the Namibian government for nearly two decades. We have been...

IPPR takes graft fight to...

1 day - 16 February 2022 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) is taking matters into its own hands with the creation of an online whistleblower reporting platform,...

Four benefits of using a...

1 day - 16 February 2022 | Life Style

Selling real estate is more complicated than many may think. One need only attempt to sell a property on his or her own to realize...

Meet Chica the bear!

2 days ago - 16 February 2022 | Health

In commemoration of World Childhood Cancer Day, Liberty Life Namibia and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched Chica the bear. Every year around 400...

Meet Rhino and Buffalo –...

2 days ago - 15 February 2022 | Energy

After years of planning, immense procurement challenges and a touch of Covid-19, Rhino and Buffalo are set to enter Namibia’s border and join the NamPower...

Load More