How secure are your [email protected]$w0rds?

86% of passwords are terrible and employees reuse them all the time

24 April 2020 | Technology

From a business perspective, one of the top risks to address with home users right now are bad password practices, such as using weak passwords or reusing passwords, says director of Exactech Forensics, Mario Fazekas.
“Credential stuffing is a type of brute force attack in which an attacker tries to log into a victim’s account using millions of usernames and passwords that have been leaked in data breaches, the most recent one being hackers sharing and selling over 500 000 stolen Zoom account credentials,” he says.
Troy Hunt, the founder of Haveibeenpwned, noted in recent research that 86% of subscribers were using passwords already leaked in other data breaches and available to attackers in plain text.
Fazekas says that credential stuffing attacks depend on lax security practices for their success. “People can defend themselves by implementing two-factor authentication and using unique, complex passwords, while new-school security awareness training can enable your employees to be mindful of their security posture at home and in the workplace.”
He said that in South Africa, hackers hit more than 300 000 devices in one week as more people work from home. “Now is the best time to put measures into place to ensure that your organisation doesn't fall victim to scammers, and we're making this super easy for you!”
Fazekas can be contacted at [email protected]

Similar News

 

Onandete, Namgo win big bucks at hackathon

3 days ago - 21 April 2020 | Technology

In total, 108 teams joined the #NamibiaHacksCovid19 hackathon to fight the pandemic in Namibia, with more than 400 participants working on solutions and submitting 52...

Hacking Covid-19, Namibian style!

1 week ago - 15 April 2020 | Technology

Join in the fight Covid-19 in Namibia when StartUp Namibia hosts a 54-hour Hackathon this weekend!The online event was created through a partnership with GIZ...

3D protective gear now being printed

2 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Technology

When the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stellenbosch University (SU) started a 3D printing laboratory two years ago to assist surgeons in planning and rehearsing...

Keeping virtual team work secure

2 weeks ago - 07 April 2020 | Technology

Collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, Google, Zoom and others allow you to pull together as a virtual team and securely work while being stuck...

WACS undersea cable damaged again

3 weeks ago - 30 March 2020 | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected] undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on...

Fintech lets you say no to cash

5 months ago - 19 November 2019 | Technology

Llewellyn le HanéMoney is dangerous, it’s bulky, smelly, dirty. Processing and getting the money from a shop, restaurant, café or any other place of business...

Veilige sagteware- en regstelsels nodig vir kubersekuriteit

6 months ago - 21 October 2019 | Technology

Met ’n algemene toename in die hoeveelheid kuberaanvalle op beide individue en organisasies, moet ons meer as net bewustheid skep; ons moet ook dringend daaraan...

Damaged WACS sections being replaced

7 months ago - 11 September 2019 | Technology

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA two kilometre section of the West Africa Cable System (WACS) submarine cable is being replaced at the Swakopmund beach at the...

Cybersecurity in the spotlight

7 months ago - 09 September 2019 | Technology

The Namibian chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) recently hosted a one-day conference on Navigating through uncertain times. Topics centred on...

Using tech to heal

8 months ago - 18 August 2019 | Technology

Windhoek • Kehad Snydewel Medicine, healthcare and going to the doctor or hospital has for centuries been the procedure when we feel sick.These days, even...

Latest News

How secure are your [email protected]$w0rds?

22 hours ago | Technology

From a business perspective, one of the top risks to address with home users right now are bad password practices, such as using weak passwords...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Kitspoeding-ysies

1 day - 24 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Maak jou eie “popsicles”Miskien kan dié nie juis as ’n resep geklassifiseer word nie, maar dit is lekker en maklik om vinnigbymekaar te gooi. ’n...

Small donation, big difference

1 day - 24 April 2020 | Local News

Sister construction and property development companies Ti Khoen Omkhais (TKO) Investments andGigi’s Construction donated 25 food parcels each to vulnerable households in Rehoboth andKeetmanshoop. ‘We...

Youth complex residents receive food...

1 day - 24 April 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) donated food parcels to the healthministry valued at N$10 000. The food parcels will be handed to homeless...

Omaheke Governor tackles the needs...

1 day - 24 April 2020 | Local News

The newly-appointed Governor of Omaheke region says the Coronavirus pandemic has set the bar high in terms of responding to the needs of people.Pijoo Nganate...

Creative industry contributes to economy

1 day - 24 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

In an effort to engage in meaningful discussions about how the COVID-19 crisis affects the creative sector in Namibia and what collective solutions could be...

EU lends helping hand

1 day - 23 April 2020 | Business

The European Union and the Namibian Government consulted on available EU support to Namibia, to assist the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic....

CAN up and running again

1 day - 23 April 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia announced that their essential services permit has been issued and that they are once again ready to continue assisting cancer...

Jude delivers essentials to your...

1 day - 23 April 2020 | Banking

Leaving home to get groceries and essentials has become a daunting task. However, Bank Windhoek customers can now stay in their homes while the new...

Load More