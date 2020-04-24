How secure are your [email protected]$w0rds?
86% of passwords are terrible and employees reuse them all the time
24 April 2020 | Technology
“Credential stuffing is a type of brute force attack in which an attacker tries to log into a victim’s account using millions of usernames and passwords that have been leaked in data breaches, the most recent one being hackers sharing and selling over 500 000 stolen Zoom account credentials,” he says.
Troy Hunt, the founder of Haveibeenpwned, noted in recent research that 86% of subscribers were using passwords already leaked in other data breaches and available to attackers in plain text.
Fazekas says that credential stuffing attacks depend on lax security practices for their success. “People can defend themselves by implementing two-factor authentication and using unique, complex passwords, while new-school security awareness training can enable your employees to be mindful of their security posture at home and in the workplace.”
He said that in South Africa, hackers hit more than 300 000 devices in one week as more people work from home. “Now is the best time to put measures into place to ensure that your organisation doesn't fall victim to scammers, and we're making this super easy for you!”
Fazekas can be contacted at [email protected]