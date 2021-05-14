How servitude impacts property values

14 May 2021 | Life Style

When searching to purchase a property, most buyers are on high alert for any excuse to hackle down on price. Discovering that a property comes with a servitude often gives buyers exactly such an excuse.
According to Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, servitudes are not too prevalent in the suburbs but tend to appear more on farms or smallholdings.
“A servitude allows for a third party, who is not the owner of the property, certain limited rights over the property. For example, a servitude might allow a person the right to travel over a portion of another person’s property in order that they might reach their own property. A servitude could also take the form of a municipal walkway between properties,” Goslett explains.
Essentially, what this means is that the owner of the property may exercise all their usual rights of ownership, provided it does not impede the rights of the servitude holder. Similarly, Goslett explains that the servitude holder may utilize the servitude but should do so in a way that causes the least possible inconvenience to the owner of the property.

Getting personal
Most servitudes will be passed over to the new owner of the land on which the servitude is held if the property is later sold. However, if it is a personal servitude, then the agreement only refers to one specific person and not to the land itself. In this case, the servitude is not transferred to the new owner and will fall away once the specified person relocates or passes on.
“The owner of the property on which the servitude is held is not required to get permission from the servitude holder before they sell, but the new owner of the property will be required to honour the servitude agreement. While servitudes may not be an issue for some buyers, others may still be deterred by it. This can reduce the demand for a property which in turn can have a negative impact on what asking price it can achieve,” says Goslett.
Buyers who would like to find out whether there is a servitude registered over a property can do so by either asking the seller, the agent or by examining the title deed. Those who own property with an existing servitude should be upfront with their chosen real estate professional and disclose this when it comes time to sell.
“An experienced real estate professional will know how to market the home correctly to attract buyers who would not be deterred by the servitude. It is never wise to hide the fact that the property comes with a servitude, as the truth will have to come up later in the transaction and is then likely to ruin the whole deal,” he concludes.

Similar News

 

Honesty the best policy

3 days ago - 10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional...

Crucial steps to go from graduate to homeowner

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Life Style

After completing their studies, most graduates will begin their career path and embark on their next stage in life. What many fail to realise is...

Why sales fall through before transfer

2 weeks ago - 29 April 2021 | Life Style

Many sellers falsely believe that the sale is as good as done once the Offer to Purchase (OTP) a home has been signed. The unfortunate...

Can quality appliances increase home value?

2 weeks ago - 27 April 2021 | Life Style

When updating and staging a home to sell, many reach the conundrum around whether to upgrade existing appliances in the home. While certain quality appliances...

Is your agent making use of a digital strategy?...

3 weeks ago - 21 April 2021 | Life Style

The way we live and work has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. It follows then that the way people buy and sell houses will...

How to manage your rental property

1 month - 13 April 2021 | Life Style

Purchasing property as a source of rental income is a great way to secure one’s future wealth. However, if poorly managed, a rental property could...

How frequently to do home valuations

1 month - 06 April 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s...

Negotiate rental escalations like a boss

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Support Earth Hour like this!

1 month - 23 March 2021 | Life Style

In preparation for Earth Hour, commencing at 20:30 on Saturday (27 March 2021), all homeowners are encouraged to take a moment to consider the environmental...

How to select a good real estate agent

1 month - 19 March 2021 | Life Style

With so many real estate brands from which to choose, it can be difficult to know which real estate professional will provide the best support...

Latest News

New owners for iconic Safari...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Tourism

Funds advised by Kasada Capital Management today announced the acquisition of the 414-key Safari Hotels and Conference Centre in Windhoek. This transaction will be made...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Government in catch 22 on...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Local News

While acknowledging that the majority of Namibians rely on the national broadcaster for information, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila conceded that government cannot meet its employees’...

Murorua takes over BAN reigns

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced that Nedbank chief executive Martha Murorua has taken over the reigns as chair from Ester Kali, CEO of...

Bowling on a roll

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.The...

Virtual international training for local...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve...

Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance...

Fire safety measures every homeowner...

2 days ago - 11 May 2021 | Disasters

The recent blaze that unfolded along the Cape’s iconic Table Mountain was a reminder of the very real threat fire poses to homeowners. It is...

Conservancy feeds their own children

2 days ago - 11 May 2021 | Society

For a second consecutive year, members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy are using part of their income to provide food to all registered schools and...

Load More