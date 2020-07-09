How the absence of a father affects the life and future of the girl child

Robert Esterhuizen Sandra Nakashole

We define fatherless as the lack of emotional bond between a daughter and her father due to, but not limited to, death, divorce, abuse, addiction, incarceration or abandonment.

The term "daddy issues" may sound tacky, but it is definitely a thing and it turns out many people have it. Statistics show that roughly a third of children live in homes without their biological father present, and many other dads are essentially absent due to issues like addiction or abuse.

In many cases mothers, stepfathers, grandparents and other adults in a child's life go above and beyond to fill the gap, and many children who grow up without fathers turn out fine.

However, fatherless kids have a higher risk of negative outcomes, including poverty, behavioural problems and lower educational success.

Often, the daughter experiences a combination of these, and she is not taught how to manage the trauma of her losses until later in life when she re-experiences her pain and realizes she has unresolved issues.



Abandonment

The hallmark characteristic of a fatherless daughter is fear of abandonment. Because they never got the direction needed from a father figure, they learn to make up their own survival playbook. This can lead to negative coping skills such as sexual promiscuity, total avoidance of intimacy, isolation, substance abuse, anxiety and depression.

The emotional impact of an absentee dad can be long-lasting and has the potential to interfere with healthy relationships in adulthood. Females are affected in unique ways, since many go on to have relationships with men as adults and that can trigger unresolved issues. At least one in three women see themselves as fatherless; most felt that losing the bond with their father deeply affected multiple areas of their lives. Their number one fear is being abandoned again, and their main coping mechanism is isolation.

On the flip side, daughters also reported having a great respect for their mothers as they grew up, gaining a greater realization of the difficulties she faced and being grateful for all she did to raise her. On another positive note, fatherless daughters often develop determined spirits and survival very early on. They are loyal friends and can love like no other.

However, because their playbook may be a bit rusty or confusing, they can fall into relationship traps by picking the wrong partners. They may go after men who are similar to their fathers or decide to stay away from men altogether. They learn subconsciously to accept less in relationships due to diminished self-esteem. They usually believe they must work for love or may not be worthy of it and as a result, they go down the wrong path in love until they finally realize their "picker" is off.

This usually happens after a heart-breaking loss of love that resembles the loss they felt from their fathers. This is when they are ready to make a change resilience, determination and leadership skills kick in and they decide to get help once and for all.



Role models

Conversations about the importance of fathers usually revolve around sons: how boys benefit from having a positive male role model, a consistent disciplinarian, and a high-energy roughhousing partner on their way to pursuing career and family success in adulthood. But fathers also affect the lives of their young adult daughters in intriguing and occasionally surprising ways.

In exploring this area, uppermost on the minds of many is how her relationship with her father influences her academic performance and, as a consequence, her career success and financial well-being.

As you might guess, daughters whose fathers have been actively engaged throughout childhood are more likely to graduate from college and to enter the higher paying, more demanding jobs traditionally held by males. This helps explain why girls who have no brothers are overly represented among the world’s political leaders; they tend to receive more encouragement from their fathers to be high achievers.

The well-fathered daughter is also the most likely to have relationships with men that are emotionally intimate and fulfilling. During college years, these daughters are more likely than poorly-fathered women to turn to their boyfriends for emotional comfort and support and they are less likely to be “talked into” having sex.

As a consequence of having made wiser decisions, these daughters generally have more satisfying, more long-lasting marriages. What is surprising is not that fathers have such an impact on their daughters’ relationships with men, but that they generally have more impact than mothers do.



Happier lives

Their better relationships with men may also be related to the fact that well-fathered daughters are less likely to become clinically depressed or to develop eating disorders. As a consequence of having better emotional and mental health, these young women are more apt to have the kinds of skills and attitudes that lead to more fulfilling relationships with men.

An emerging body of research suggests one more way that dads may shape their daughters’ mental health and relationships in adulthood. Scholars have found an intriguing link between the way daughters deal with stress as adults and the kind of relationships they had with their dads during childhood.

Furthermore, daughters tend to withhold more personal information than sons do from their fathers. Compared to sons, daughters are more uncomfortable arguing with their dads, and take longer to get over these disagreements than when they argue with their moms.

Most daughters also wish their fathers had talked with them more about sex and relationships, even though they admit that the conversations would probably have been uncomfortable at first.

So, how can fathers and daughters forge a close, positive relationship?

Some research suggests certain turning points can draw them closer. Both fathers and daughters said in one study that participating in activities together, especially athletic activities while she was growing up made them closer. Some daughters also mentioned working with their dads or vacationing alone with him. Her leaving for college, getting married, and having children often deepened their relationship and made it less stressful largely because the daughter gained a better understanding of her father’s perspective and because he began treating her more like an adult.

In conclusion, fathers have a far-reaching influence on their daughters’ lives. Many still seem to believe that daughters should spend the most time and share the most personal information with their mothers, but women miss out if they neglect the bond they have with their fathers.

While fathers may find it easier to relate to and connect with their sons, they should make the effort to build a close relationship with their daughters, too.

