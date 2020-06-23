How the internet can save SMEs in post-lockdown Namibia

23 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek Khare
The severe effects of the coronavirus on the global economy is not hidden from anyone, especially in smaller economies like Namibia.
The impact since lockdown began on 27 March 2020, has been huge. The finance minister, Hon. Iipumbu Shiimi, had said earlier that the Namibian economy is losing between N$1.7 billion and N$2 billion a week due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Although government is trying to help the most affected groups by implementing various measures such as the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) and allowing street hawkers in certain regions to return to work with restrictions and measures in place, it leaves behind a large group of people who are small business owners, including the SME owners, which is largely the youth.
It becomes crucial for such businesses to consider times like these to improve their business offerings and services, being innovating in expanding the business’ reach by using platforms and tools available to minimize the impact as much as possible.
The internet is one such tool and could be termed as the backbone of the future.
Although almost everyone has some sort of presence online, the question is, “how can small companies use it most efficiently to expand their growth, and use it as a key for their business survival in post-lockdown Namibia?”

Multiple opportunities
It is of utmost importance to increase your web presence through a multitude of opportunities and platforms available online, including social media. Many small and medium businesses around the world use Facebook and Instagram to showcase their products and services, and increase online sales. To maximize it for you, you must create and update your business pages and accounts on these platforms regularly, while making it a point to post at least every alternate day using the content marketing strategy to engage customers.
The second step requires you to have a webpage that allows interested users and leads generated through the social media and marketing strategy above, to browse through your products and services and find further details.
It must be crisp and easily readable for users to make an effective buying decision, for which it is important to understand the basics of copywriting to write effective details about your business and services. Even something as simple as the headline for your services/products makes a huge impact on the customer’s buying decision.
The third and last step is to utilize the customer after they’ve purchased your services or products as brand advocates to say good words about you and collect testimonials. After all, word-of-mouth is the best marketing a business can have.
At this stage, the concept of cross-selling also comes into play. A customer who has already shown faith in you, is already convinced and the final order page is the best place to showcase more such relevant options to him/her.
In today’s world, the internet is a weapon that can allow you to be self-sufficient and combat the effects of incidentals to the best of your ability, if you use it correctly.
* Prateek Khare is a renowned international speaker who has addressed 40 000+ people across the world on topics such as online and E-marketing, business coaching and higher education. He is the head of marketing and corporate relations for Edudite Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., a firm based out of India with offices in multiple countries including Namibia, providing higher education counselling and consultancy to educational institutions and students. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification and an education revolutionist at heart, enveloping an experience of working intact with people from more than 60 countries for more than six years in the area of International Marketing and Educational/ Cultural Exchange. He has also worked on United Nation’s Projects under the Sustainable Development Goals.
Contact him at [email protected] or call or WhatsApp 081 224 5274, or follow him at www.instagram.com/prateek.khare

Similar News

 

Make your small business Covid proof

1 week ago - 16 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidThe International Monetary Fund’s latest Global Financial Stability Report indicates that financial systems have already felt a dramatic impact due to the...

Taking hands with an HR business partner

2 weeks ago - 08 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah As a people and change champion, the role of the human resource business partner (HRBP) is critical in these unprecedented times.Covid-19...

Discipline and integrity essential when working remotely

2 weeks ago - 08 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin Jacobs2020 is certainly a year of change. So much change in fact, that we cannot go back to how things were. The...

Business leadership during a crisis

3 weeks ago - 01 June 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mbo LuvindaoMerriam-Webster defines a crisis as "an unstable or difficult time or state of affairs". It is unplanned or uncontrolled change. During times...

Learning during lockdown

1 month - 18 May 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Albin JacobsWith a phased lockdown scheduled to continue for at least another few weeks, life really has transformed in Namibia for everyone.We have...

Coronavirus ‘perfect storm’ for fraud

1 month - 13 May 2020 | Opinion

“During the [Covid-19] recession, we can expect not only more fraud to occur but also more existing fraud to be discovered.”So says Bruce Dorris, president...

Don’t let your house party get hacked

1 month - 12 May 2020 | Opinion

Johann van RooyenNamibia has been in lockdown for several weeks and it feels like the new normal. Where people can, they have stayed at home...

A new chapter in the story of your life

2 months ago - 22 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Desmond NikanorThere is an adage that says “retirement is not closing the book, it is just a brand new chapter”.This saying is especially...

Lessons for the tourism sector post-Covid-19

2 months ago - 15 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mufaro NesonganoWinston Churchill said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”.A quick look at the situation in the Namibian tourism sector reveals...

Make working remotely work for you

2 months ago - 09 April 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Janle ViljoenThink back a few weeks ago and imagine someone telling you that within the next few days, your child’s school will be...

Latest News

NCCI shouts hurray

24th of June 15:31 | Business

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) welcomed the decision by government to move to Stage 4 of lockdown next week.“It is with great...

Nam’s roads tops - again

43 minutes ago | Infrastructure

Namibia can once again boast that it has the best road infrastructure in Africa, as stated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road...

Lawsuits against police, NDF pile...

2 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] of the latest lawsuits brought by a Namibian citizen who claims she was brutally assaulted by soldiers during Operation Hornkranz in April...

Pannekoek by (baie) dosyne

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] reuk van kaneel hang in die lug wanneer jy vroeg op ’n Woensdagoggend by dieKankervereniging van Namibië (CAN) instap.Onder in die raadsaal...

Shout out to all GIPF...

2 hours ago | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will be embarking on a media campaign aimed at informing, educating and sensitizing members about their benefits and rules...

Olympic Day commemorated

4 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) in conjunction with the Basketball Arts School (BAS) joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Olympic...

Field visit to Omaheke schools

5 hours ago | Education

The deputy minister of education, arts and culture Faustina Caley and director general of the National Planning Commission (NPC) Obeth Kandjoze conducted a field visit...

How the internet can save...

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareThe severe effects of the coronavirus on the global economy is not hidden from anyone, especially in smaller economies like Namibia.The impact...

New normal for creating movies

1 day - 23 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] media has been raving about a new movie that became the No. 1 box office hit inAmerica after what some called “exploiting...

Load More