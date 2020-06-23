How the internet can save SMEs in post-lockdown Namibia
23 June 2020 | Opinion
The severe effects of the coronavirus on the global economy is not hidden from anyone, especially in smaller economies like Namibia.
The impact since lockdown began on 27 March 2020, has been huge. The finance minister, Hon. Iipumbu Shiimi, had said earlier that the Namibian economy is losing between N$1.7 billion and N$2 billion a week due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
Although government is trying to help the most affected groups by implementing various measures such as the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) and allowing street hawkers in certain regions to return to work with restrictions and measures in place, it leaves behind a large group of people who are small business owners, including the SME owners, which is largely the youth.
It becomes crucial for such businesses to consider times like these to improve their business offerings and services, being innovating in expanding the business’ reach by using platforms and tools available to minimize the impact as much as possible.
The internet is one such tool and could be termed as the backbone of the future.
Although almost everyone has some sort of presence online, the question is, “how can small companies use it most efficiently to expand their growth, and use it as a key for their business survival in post-lockdown Namibia?”
Multiple opportunities
It is of utmost importance to increase your web presence through a multitude of opportunities and platforms available online, including social media. Many small and medium businesses around the world use Facebook and Instagram to showcase their products and services, and increase online sales. To maximize it for you, you must create and update your business pages and accounts on these platforms regularly, while making it a point to post at least every alternate day using the content marketing strategy to engage customers.
The second step requires you to have a webpage that allows interested users and leads generated through the social media and marketing strategy above, to browse through your products and services and find further details.
It must be crisp and easily readable for users to make an effective buying decision, for which it is important to understand the basics of copywriting to write effective details about your business and services. Even something as simple as the headline for your services/products makes a huge impact on the customer’s buying decision.
The third and last step is to utilize the customer after they’ve purchased your services or products as brand advocates to say good words about you and collect testimonials. After all, word-of-mouth is the best marketing a business can have.
At this stage, the concept of cross-selling also comes into play. A customer who has already shown faith in you, is already convinced and the final order page is the best place to showcase more such relevant options to him/her.
In today’s world, the internet is a weapon that can allow you to be self-sufficient and combat the effects of incidentals to the best of your ability, if you use it correctly.
* Prateek Khare is a renowned international speaker who has addressed 40 000+ people across the world on topics such as online and E-marketing, business coaching and higher education. He is the head of marketing and corporate relations for Edudite Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., a firm based out of India with offices in multiple countries including Namibia, providing higher education counselling and consultancy to educational institutions and students. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification and an education revolutionist at heart, enveloping an experience of working intact with people from more than 60 countries for more than six years in the area of International Marketing and Educational/ Cultural Exchange. He has also worked on United Nation’s Projects under the Sustainable Development Goals.
