How to become a ninja

09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected]
If you ever thought you want to become a ninja, then you are in luck and should definitely not miss out on Namibia’s first Strong nation masterclass.
According to fitness instructor Japie Gryvenstein, a number of instructors from the capital and the coast has put their power together for a fitness experience that will, “leave you laughing, crying, exhilarated, pumped and hopefully addicted.”
Join the team on Saturday 10 April from 10:00 in the Virgin active parking lot in Maerua Mall for an hour of intense fun. This program will see you using just your body weight to test your strength and stamina in a prowerful cardio and muscle conditioning session in one. “Strong nation takes the notion of Zumba where you dance to music but uses other forms of exercise,” Japie explains.
“You will be doing squats, burpees and pushups, all to synchronised music, offering a lot of fun.” But that’s not all. There are also some martial arts move to test yourself even further.
Tickets are N$80 and you can choose your intensity level. For more information or to get a ticket, contact Japie on 081 272 8412.
Those at the coast will have their time to turn into ninja warriors next weekend on 17 April.

