How’s your general knowledge?

03 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]
Put your knowledge to the test at the SPCA quiz night this Thursday, taking place at the Old Wheelers Club.
According to Hanna Rhodin, general manager at the SPCA, the quiz night was first hosted last year, “and ended up being an incredibly fun evening and we decided to host it again!”
She says that the Quiz Night is a fun evening to enjoy with a group of friends over a drink and some snacks. It is a night of trivia where you can put your general knowledge skills to the test. But mostly it is a great time with plenty of laughter.
“There are still some spaces available, but space is limited so booking is essential,” Hanna added.
She said that the Old Wheeler's Club generously came on board to sponsor the event and have been a fantastic supporter of the SPCA over the years. “The evening includes lots of fun and laughter, snacks and secret prizes for the winners.”
Participation cost N$900 per team of four or N$250 per person.

Survival
The SPCA hosts a number of fundraisers every year to raise money for the animals in their care. “As we primarily depend on private individual and corporate businesses donations, hosting events to raise funds to fill an ever existing gap is crucial for the survival of the organization,” Hanna says.
Running an animal shelter with 300 to 400 animals at any given time is costly and there are several ways members of the public can help including joining their fundraisers, donating, volunteering, give in-kind donations such as cat and dog food, adopt an animal or help promote adoptions, and help create awareness about responsible pet-ownership.
“Everyone can do something to help the cause!” Hanna says.
For more information, or to book your team for Thursday’s event, contact Hanna at [email protected]

