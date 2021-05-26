Huge contribution for CHICA

Lewis Stores allocated N$100 000 in support of children fighting cancer in the country and recently handed over the donation to the CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme of the Cancer Association of Namibia. The donation is part of Lewis Stores Namibia’s corporate social investment programme to support projects that positively impact the lives of communities where they operate. The funds will be used to sustain the CHICA Interim Home where CAN accommodates children who are receiving cancer treatment in Windhoek free of charge. Pictured here are CAN’s Rolf Hansen (middle) with Kaylee van der Merwe and Allen Strauss of Lewis Stores Namibia. Photo contributed

