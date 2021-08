Hundreds receive training and support

Windhoek [email protected] At Side by Side Early Intervention Centre, one of the key factors to success is the parents’workshops, designed to provide education and skills to the community for assisting in the caretakingof children with disabilities.Between January and June this year, 534 people were enrolled in their programs and receivedtraining and support. This included parents, healthcare workers and students. “The parents’workshop was designed to cover nine topics over the year. The sessions give parents the opportunityto meet one another and offer emotional and mental support,” says founder Huipie van Wyk.In the progress report from January to June 2021, they had to modify their groups to smaller onesdue to Covid. The teams already concluded four training sessions in Windhoek and one at Osirerefugee camp. The camp is home to more than 2 000 refugees from Angola. “One of their socialworkers reached out to us to assist with basic training on disability. At Osire, there are 12 childrenwith disabilities being cared for by their family members. We trained 28 people, including 12 parentsand the rest were staff members and healthcare workers at the camp.”Due to Covid restrictions, the day care rehabilitation centre was not open, however they were ableto see parents and children on a one-on-one basis. “Through this program, we can evaluate andsupport each child attending our program.”There are currently seven therapists and care workers attending to 69 children per week. Duringthese sessions, parents are trained to maintain therapy at home providing support for the childrento prevent regression. “We appointed an occupational therapist in February to show ourcommitment to working on a program that can benefit children and give us a measurable tool,” shesaid.Although they are unable to reach the children in quantities, this method delivers quality. “Now wecan reach our goals and have sustainable results. By being forced to change our methods we can domore focused training sessions.”