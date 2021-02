Ice-cream for CHICA

Namibia Media Holdings held an “eat ice cream for breakfast day” to commemorate World Cancer Day. The ice cream was donated by Polar Ice Cream and all proceeds went directly to Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia (CHICA). Here NMH’s Shareen Mwelwa handing over the N$1 460 contribution to Rolf Hansen of the Cancer Association of Namibia. Photo Anoesga du Toit