Iconic ride continues

Biker Barn opens its doors

Harley-Davidson's Pan America is ideal for Namibia’s endless horizons. Photo Harley-Davidson

In October last year, Harley-Davidson announced a restructuring strategy for the brand, which is driven to focus on its core customer.

Unfortunately, this meant that the franchise agreement between Harley-Davidson and M+Z Motors was terminated. However, the parties signed a service agreement for the existing customer base, honouring all Harley-Davidson warranties and recalls for all motorcycles that are still under warranty in Namibia.

Based on the circumstances, the previous M+Z Harley-Davidson team consisting of motorcycle sales expert Guilliaume Kruger, Harley-Davidson master technician Mareé Smit, and merchandise, accessories, and client liaison Mona Kleinschmidt, are excited to announce that the iconic Harley-Davidson brand will continue to ride on Namibian roads.

The trio decided to take hands creating a new and unique one-stop motorcycle experience that will be available as from tomorrow (27 March, 2021) at 12 Andima Toivo Ya Toivo Street in the capital – just down the road from the previous showroom.



Services

Here clients can enjoy new and pre-loved Harley-Davidson sales as well as all other motorcycle brands; merchandise and accessories; and services, repairs, fitments, performance, and customisation for all motorcycle brands.

Due to the close networks and relationship with various dealerships, the partners are confident to continuously provide the support and lifestyle for the local biking community.

In February 2021, Harley-Davidson launched the latest model, the Pan America. It is the very first adventure touring motorcycle produced by this brand. The Harley-Davidson Pan America redefines ADV with a new powertrain and category-first: all to help find freedom on your own terms across new terrains. It is a two-wheel multi-tool built to endure, designed to explore, and engineered for adventure.

The Pan America is ideal for Namibia’s endless horizons, and at the same time offers loyal and new customers a whole new experience of their beloved motorcycle brand.

