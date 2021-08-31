ICT Training for 200 learners and unemployed youth

Support through German Embassy’s micro-project fund

Pictured here are Maltas members Karu Njarakana, Maltas founder Dr. Wilfred Isak April and Gregory Feris, together with Ambassador Herbert Beck (second from left). Photo German Embassy, Windhoek

German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck signed a funding agreement with representatives of Maltas Club Namibia valued at N$164 804 and made available through the embassy’s micro-project fund to support learners and unemployed youth.

The project aims at improving academic performance, education standards and the development of young disadvantaged people.

With the funds, Maltas Club Namibia will purchase laptops, projectors and other ICT equipment to bring necessary computer skills to young people across the country. The training is intended to prepare the youth for employment or to enhance their academic development in order to pursue possible further studies.

Maltas has designed a short syllabus for basic ICT knowledge to empower the youth on a personal and on a professional level. This program is designed as a mobile training unit travelling to remote parts of Namibia, with the first location being Tsumkwe in the Otjozondjupa region.



More on Maltas

Maltas Club Namibia is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 aimed at providing entrepreneurial leadership skills to all students at Namibian institutions of higher learning and to promote, improve and develop the interest in management and business topics.

In doing so, it enhances young people’s talents in this area and prepares them for professional life.

Maltas members make use of their acquired skills by serving their communities. They support learners from all grades by offering life skills training and coaching, especially in remote and very distant areas of the country, where young people may feel more isolated and disassociated compared to more urban areas.



