ICU bed occupancy reduced by half

Inside the Covid-19 ward at Otjiwarongo. Photo Nampa

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the hospital bed occupancy rate, especially in intensive care units, has significantly improved in most of the regions, following a decline in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection rate over the past few weeks.

Shangula said that in the last two weeks, the bed occupancy rate reduced by 18% in general isolation from 55% to 45%, while for intensive care units, a reduction of 52% was observed from 111% to 53% by 29 July 2021.

He said following a period of sharp increases in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Namibia has started to observe a decline in the number of new infections. During the period of 16–29 July 2021, a total of 8 064 new Covid-19 cases were reported compared to 19 157 cases reported between 30 June and 15 July 2021.

He added that the number of Covid-19 deaths continues to be a matter of concern as high death rates are still being reported, particularly among older age groups and persons with comorbidities. During the period of 16 to 29 July 2021, a total number of 628 Namibian citizens died as a result of Covid-19.



Slow progress

Shangula also raised concern with the slow progress in vaccination in certain regions, noting that he visited Oshikoto, Oshana and Omusati earlier this week, where he noticed that some sites have an extremely low vaccine uptake, especially in Omusati, where sites were either empty or only a few people had turned up.

“While vaccination teams were deployed at the sites, members of the public have not shown up. According to vaccination officials, the daily average of vaccines at their respective sites per day, is only in two-digit figures. This is a cause for serious concern, and I wish to use this platform to call on all eligible persons to go for vaccination,” Shangula said.

The other regions reporting high deaths rates are Kavango West, Oshana and Hardap. – Nampa

