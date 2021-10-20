ICU beds donated to Health
20 October 2021 | Health
During the third Covid-19 wave, many health facilities did not have enough beds to meet the demand. ICU beds, in particular, are important for supporting Covid-19 patients in respiratory distress.
The beds were procured by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the EQUIP Project managed by the South African non-profit organisation, Right to Care.
“These state-of-the-art ICU beds will help improve Namibia’s clinical case management,” said USAID Country Representative, McDonald Homer, at the handover ceremony in the capital.
The US government will also ship an additional 200 emergency field beds from the United States to Namibia, which Namibian ambassador to the United States Margaret Mensah-Williams sourced through the NGO, Project C.U.R.E. based in Denver, Colorado.
USAID has worked with Project C.U.R.E. on numerous other projects, and the US government is excited to facilitate the transportation of these additional beds to quickly respond to possible future surges in Covid-19 cases.
Homer called on all Namibians to get vaccinated. “Getting the population vaccinated is key to curbing Covid-19 which has already cost so many lives. Vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.”