ICU beds donated to Health

Pictured at the handover of 70 ICU beds donated by the United States to Namibia (from left to right): USAID Country Representative McDonald Homer, deputy health minister Dr Esther Muinjangue, and executive director of health Ben Nangombe.

The US government donated 70 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds worth more than N$700 000 to the health ministry, that will distribute it to eight health facilities: Katutura, Rundu, Oshakati, and Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospitals, as well as Gobabis, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Katima Mulilo hospitals.

During the third Covid-19 wave, many health facilities did not have enough beds to meet the demand. ICU beds, in particular, are important for supporting Covid-19 patients in respiratory distress.

The beds were procured by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the EQUIP Project managed by the South African non-profit organisation, Right to Care.

“These state-of-the-art ICU beds will help improve Namibia’s clinical case management,” said USAID Country Representative, McDonald Homer, at the handover ceremony in the capital.

The US government will also ship an additional 200 emergency field beds from the United States to Namibia, which Namibian ambassador to the United States Margaret Mensah-Williams sourced through the NGO, Project C.U.R.E. based in Denver, Colorado.

USAID has worked with Project C.U.R.E. on numerous other projects, and the US government is excited to facilitate the transportation of these additional beds to quickly respond to possible future surges in Covid-19 cases.

Homer called on all Namibians to get vaccinated. “Getting the population vaccinated is key to curbing Covid-19 which has already cost so many lives. Vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.”

