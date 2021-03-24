Idiom battle: First round done and dusted

24 March 2021 | Education

Twelve teams representing seven schools took part in the first round of Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereniging (ATKV) Idioms Competition that kicked off earlier this month.
Participating schools were Windhoek Afrikaans Privaatskool, Edugate Academy, Privaatskool Elnatan, Danie Joubert Combined School, Kartsveld Academy, Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) and Gobabis Gymnasium.
Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the learners from the competing schools challenge each other in various categories, namely completing Afrikaans phrases, forming new idioms with keywords, and a rapid-fire section focusing on the idioms’ meanings.
For the duration of the competition, the participants will battle it out on a knock-out-round radio programme hosted by NBC’s Hartklop FM on Wednesday afternoons at 14:15 until the final round, which is scheduled to take place in mid-October 2021.
The competition aims to promote Afrikaans and familiarises learners with its expressions.
“We have more than 8 000 idioms and expressions in Afrikaans and which the learners have to memorise and use correctly during the competition,” said ATKV's Namibian Chairperson, Leoni van Rensburg.“All languages need to be preserved. It is the responsibility of every Namibian citizen to ensure that their language grows from strength to strength by promoting their mother tongue, especially among the youth. We are certain that the participating learners from various schools will benefit from this initiative,” said Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody.
The winning school will receive a Bank Windhoek floating trophy and cash. All participants will receive a certificate at the Pluimpie Gala evening hosted later this year.
For more info, schools can contact Van Rensburg at 081 127 1193 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

