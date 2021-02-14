IDs for undocumented and stateless persons

14 February 2021 | Government

Cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to draft relevant legislation to legalise the status of undocumented and stateless persons in the country.
The Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga last week announced this as part of the Cabinet decisions from the first 2021 Decision Making Meeting on 2 February.
“Cabinet took note of the problem of stateless and undocumented persons, as well as challenges experienced in the implementation of the Cabinet Decision on phasing out of the South West Africa Identity Documents (SWA IDs). Cabinet directed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security to draft relevant legislation to regularise the status of undocumented and stateless persons in Namibia,” he said.
The same ministry has been directed to commence with consultations on the potential ratifications of the 1954 United Nations Convention relating to the status of stateless persons and the 1961 United Nations Convention on the reduction of stateless persons, Mushelenga added.
Mushelenga said the Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has been authorised to table the said protocol in the National Assembly for ratification.
Cabinet also endorsed the renewal of the African Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research and authorised the Minister of Health and Social Services to table it in the National Assembly.
At the same meeting, Cabinet took note of the progress in the preparation for the eventual Covid-19 vaccination campaign by the same ministry and the ongoing efforts spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance to mobilise additional resources for the procurement of more Covid-19 vaccines.
Cabinet also endorsed the Namibia Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan (NVDP) to be implemented through the expanded Programme on Immunisation (EP1) under the Directorate of Primary Health Care Services. – Nampa

