Ignore the myths and get vaccinated

Image Pixabay

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday after getting her second dose of Sinopharm. She was one of the first people to be vaccinated in Namibia.

Muinjangue expressed happiness at having completed her vaccination course, saying that as a leader she had to set an example. She also urged all Namibians to take responsibility of their lives and get vaccinated.

“There are many myths around the vaccines, but one thing that we need to remember is that there are a lot other medications we consume with the belief that it will heal us from our illnesses. Therefore, we should develop that same attitude towards the Covid-19 vaccination,” Muinjangue said.

So far Namibia has received 100 000 doses of Sinopharm donated by China, 30 000 doses of Covishield donated by India and 24 000 doses of AstraZeneca bought by government through the COVAX Facility.

By Friday, 3 993 vaccine doses had been administered since the campaign roll out. – Nampa

