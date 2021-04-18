Ignore the myths and get vaccinated

18 April 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday after getting her second dose of Sinopharm. She was one of the first people to be vaccinated in Namibia.
Muinjangue expressed happiness at having completed her vaccination course, saying that as a leader she had to set an example. She also urged all Namibians to take responsibility of their lives and get vaccinated.
“There are many myths around the vaccines, but one thing that we need to remember is that there are a lot other medications we consume with the belief that it will heal us from our illnesses. Therefore, we should develop that same attitude towards the Covid-19 vaccination,” Muinjangue said.
So far Namibia has received 100 000 doses of Sinopharm donated by China, 30 000 doses of Covishield donated by India and 24 000 doses of AstraZeneca bought by government through the COVAX Facility.
By Friday, 3 993 vaccine doses had been administered since the campaign roll out. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Suicide in a Covid world

4 days ago - 14 April 2021 | Health

Experts at Stellenbosch University (SU) are involved in an important international study tracking suicide rates across the globe since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic....

More lab equipment to test for Covid

5 days ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The US government donated laboratory equipment to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in its ongoing efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.The high-tech...

New offices for Nesha Medical Practice

5 days ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The founder of Nesha Medical Practice, Dr Nelson Makemba, always knew he had a passion for medicine and once he reached high school, he was...

TPT campaign kicks off

1 week ago - 08 April 2021 | Health

The health ministry (MoHSS) launched a countrywide TB Preventative Therapy Campaign (TPT) to increase TPT uptake in order to avoid preventable deaths amongst People Living...

Lost hippo looking for his family

2 weeks ago - 30 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis –...

A hidden epidemic

2 weeks ago - 30 March 2021 | Health

Cornelis de JoncheereMore than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, the severe impact on older people is, sadly, plain to see. Not only are older...

Windhoek Central Hospital in the dark

2 weeks ago - 29 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Central Hospital's neonatal unit and theatre were left in a state of panic on Sunday morning when they were hurriedly relocated...

Covid’s costs calculated

1 month - 18 March 2021 | Health

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, government through the education ministry has constructed 121 new ablution units in schools across the country, renovated 97...

Good news! Sanitary pads to be zero VAT rated

1 month - 18 March 2021 | Health

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi announced that the supply of sanitary pads will be zero value-added tax (VAT) rated to enhance affordability.Shiimi made the announcement in...

Windhoek below HIV target

1 month - 11 March 2021 | Health

United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) country director, Dr Alti Zwandor, has commended Namibia for achieving its 90% target of citizens living with...

Latest News

Educate children on their rights...

18th of April 18:55 | Crime

Children’s advocate Ingrid Husselmann said having a good legal framework for child protection is not enough in Namibia and more needs to be done to...

Post-budget event unpacks Namibia's fiscal...

2 hours ago | Business

RMB Namibia held a post-budget event with clients in Windhoek and Swakopmund under the theme 'Unpacking Namibia’s fiscal sustainability trajectory.'Ruusa Nandago, FirstRand Namibia Economist talked...

Women seen in house buying...

2 hours ago | Business

The FNB House Price Index posted an annual growth of 3.5% year on year at the end of 2020 compared to -4.7% y/y recorded over...

Pension on wheels launched

2 hours ago | Local News

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) launched their pension on wheels truck that is a full mobile office, equipped to withstand harsh road conditions. It...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 15 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

‘Believe in your country’ –...

3 days ago - 15 April 2021 | Economics

President Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to believe in the country and refrain from negative statements that could influence potential investors.Geingob said this during...

NESA AGM over Discord

3 days ago - 15 April 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) said that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place next Saturday (24 April 2021) on the NESA Public...

Head of UNAIDS meets DREAMS...

3 days ago - 15 April 2021 | Social Issues

The executive director of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima, recently visited beneficiaries of the US-funded DREAMS project in...

Somehow intertwined, definitely unveiled

3 days ago - 15 April 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld “To see a splendid kingdom fade away is far sadder than seeing a second-rate republic collapse.” (Translated from Japanese by Jay...

Load More