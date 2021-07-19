Immigration officer arrested

19 July 2021 | Crime

A 38-year-old Namibian immigration officer employed at the Trans-Kalahari border post in the Omaheke region was arrested on Friday for allegedly corruptly using his office and position for gratification.
An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the immigration officer allegedly aided a foreign national, who had a problem with entry into Namibia, to enter the country and receiving bribes from him.
According to the report, the 31-year-old foreign national who is said to be from Zimbabwe was also arrested on charges of bribery of a public officer.
It is alleged that the officer and the Zimbabwean national telephonically agreed to meet at the border when the immigration officer was to start his shift and the officer allowed him entry into Namibia by endorsing his passport with a visitors entry permit stamp for a period of 62 days, indicating he is allowed entry for the purpose of reporting to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.
Investigations continue. – Nampa

