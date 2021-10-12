Immigration under scrutiny over domicile case

12 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

Immigration authorities and their handling of a domicile case were subjected to intense and unflattering scrutiny by three of Namibia’s top judges at a Supreme Court appeal hearing on Monday.
Chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts grilled the ministry of home affair’s legal team about the ministry’s domicile procedures and the treatment of Guillermo Delgado, a Mexican citizen, who was barred from returning to Namibia in January 2020 without forewarning and due process.
Justice Smuts described the treatment of Delgado as “exceptionally appalling” and said the circumstances surrounding Delgado’s experiences with immigration officials were “reminiscent of the previous order of this country in the way in which bureaucracy dealt with dissidents during apartheid years”.
Chief Justice Shivute described the actions against Delgado as “harsh” and criticised the fact that he had not been given a “chance to be heard” before he was summarily expelled.
The chief justice stressed that at the time he was barred entry, Delgado was legally living in Namibia.

Out
Delgado’s abrupt entry ban by border officials came after he had applied for an extension of a section 38 certificate, which was granted to him in 2018 after an application for domicile, and valid for one year.
Delgado’s legal team argued that domicile had been granted to Delgado, and the certificate was issued subsequently.
When he was told in January 2020 upon his return that an application to renew or extend the certificate had been rejected on the grounds of his marriage to Namibian Phillip Lühl, he had to turn to the High Court to be given a chance to return to his family.
In February this year, High Court judge Thomas Masuku dismissed Delgado’s application for the court to set aside the home affairs’ decision not to renew the section 38 certificate.

Fair process
During arguments on Monday, lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile argued that Delgado had applied for and had been granted domicile, and the certificate had been issued as a result.
She argued that that the home affairs ministry has developed a common practice that the certificates in question are issued to persons domiciled in Namibia, moreover, that the circumstances of the Prollius case were not relevant to the current case and different on crucial facts surrounding the case.
Katjipuka-Sibolile further argued that the certificate in itself, if rejected, cannot change the domicile status, particularly without affording the person due and fair process.
Deputy justice Damaseb said yesterday that “government appears to have granted him (Delgado) domicile. And, if they take that away, he has a right to make presentations. That is the essence of the problem in this case.”
He added that government’s practice to issue the certificates to domiciled persons cannot be made on an ad hoc basis. “We cannot give government carte blanche to decide when it's domicile and when not. The public needs certainty.”
Shivute pointed out that, according to official documents which were submitted to the court, “the practice on the ground is that when you apply for this certificate, you apply for domicile.”
Advocate Thandazani Griffits Madonsela, appointed on behalf of the ministry, argued the section 38 certificate is not proof or acknowledgment of domicile.
Smuts also criticised a claim made by the chief of immigration, in official court documents, that Delgado had lied to immigration authorities about his marriage to Lühl.
Smuts said the claim was “clearly wrong. There wasn't any false information” and said the statement by the immigration official was worrisome and “quite a prejudicial approach on the part of the ministry”.

Discrimination
Katjipuka-Sibolile argued that any person married to a Namibian, by virtue of that marriage, acquire domicile.
She noted that while the home affairs ministry does not recognise same-sex marriages, the rights afforded to Namibians in the constitution cannot only be applied to heterosexual persons.
She argued further that the constitution cannot be interpreted on the norms and traditions of “yesteryear”.
“Our constitution is clearly grounded on the principals of inherent dignity, equality and the concept of non-discrimination.”
She said to grant certain rights only to heterosexual persons “but not to homosexual persons, that right there is discrimination. That is unconstitutional.”
Judgment has been reserved with no date given of when judgment might be given.

Similar News

 

Inmates squeezed into overcrowded cells

4 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Office of the Ombudsman 2020 annual report shows that many Namibian police stations are overcrowded and in bad shape. The report, released...

Man gets 45 years for rape

1 month - 06 September 2021 | Justice

Oshakati • [email protected]“You are the architecture of your own demise. You cannot cry foul now and say you are remorseful.”Magistrate Leopoldt Hangalo repeated these words...

Government pays steep price for Hornkranz

1 month - 01 September 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian government was ordered this week pay N$30 000 in damages and legal fees for the assault by police and soldiers on...

Americans’ long trail of justice

1 month - 29 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] more than seven-year trial of the Americans accused of murdering Namibian Andre Heckmair a decade ago, has notched up over 100 postponements...

Strong case against suspected paedophile

1 month - 25 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] paedophile Johann Maree (50) who is accused of raping and abusing dozens of underage boys to create child pornography, appeared in the...

Man allegedly forced to jump from police van

1 month - 23 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] and the victim of an alleged police assault that left Kenneth Oscar “Barney” Gariseb with serious head trauma have offered different versions...

Parents protest bail for alleged paedophile

1 month - 19 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] of children allegedly preyed on by a man facing 40 charges related to child sexual abuse and the production and sale of...

Man sues prison authorities for multi-millions

1 month - 17 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] inmate and alleged prison gang member is suing prison authorities including seven prison officers for N$35 million, claiming he was blinded in...

Police in mediation talks with alleged assault victims

1 month - 17 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] N$400 000 lawsuit instituted by two Swakopmund residents against the police for an alleged assault during Namibia’s first lockdown last year is...

State house assault leads to N$500 000 lawsuit

1 month - 16 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] safety and security ministry is being sued for N$500 000 by a man who was allegedly physically and verbally attacked at State...

Latest News

Stadsraad se uitvoerende hoof: Wie...

48 minutes ago | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] 61 mense uit verskeie sektore, hoofsaaklik semistaatsinstellings se bestuurders en senior staatsamptenare, het aansoek gedoen vir die pos van die hoofstad se...

PIN: Keep it on the...

1 hour ago | Banking

Windhoek • Johnny TruterThere is a four-digit number that gives banking customers access to their money. Fraudsters are aware of this information and are always...

Creating joy through colour

1 hour ago | People

Gobabis • [email protected]“Give your best, because whether you win or lose, as long as you give your best, you will always be a winner. Never...

Hydrogeological map launched

4 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] minister of agriculture, water and land reform says that, in his opinion, a total ban on prospecting and mining activities should be...

Immigration under scrutiny over domicile...

4 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] authorities and their handling of a domicile case were subjected to intense and unflattering scrutiny by three of Namibia’s top judges at...

21 brande rondom hoofstad aangemeld

13 hours ago | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] 21 brande is vanaf 27 September tot 7 Oktober in die Windhoek-omgewing aangemeld. Hiervan is tien in voorstede aangemeld en 11 in...

Tap A Meal continues to...

1 day - 11 October 2021 | Business

Tap A Meal, the Namibian based food delivery application for smart devices – was established 18 months ago. In this time, Namibia and the world...

Namibia’s Regto David honoured in...

1 day - 11 October 2021 | Business

Namibia’s Regto David, founder RND Holdings, was awarded Enterprise and Innovation “Emerging Business Leader and Notable CSR Compliant Company of the Year, at the Africa...

Relief for drought-stricken farmers

1 day - 11 October 2021 | Disasters

FNB Namibia joined in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project.FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL,...

Load More