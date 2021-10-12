Immigration under scrutiny over domicile case
12 October 2021 | Justice
Immigration authorities and their handling of a domicile case were subjected to intense and unflattering scrutiny by three of Namibia’s top judges at a Supreme Court appeal hearing on Monday.
Chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts grilled the ministry of home affair’s legal team about the ministry’s domicile procedures and the treatment of Guillermo Delgado, a Mexican citizen, who was barred from returning to Namibia in January 2020 without forewarning and due process.
Justice Smuts described the treatment of Delgado as “exceptionally appalling” and said the circumstances surrounding Delgado’s experiences with immigration officials were “reminiscent of the previous order of this country in the way in which bureaucracy dealt with dissidents during apartheid years”.
Chief Justice Shivute described the actions against Delgado as “harsh” and criticised the fact that he had not been given a “chance to be heard” before he was summarily expelled.
The chief justice stressed that at the time he was barred entry, Delgado was legally living in Namibia.
Out
Delgado’s abrupt entry ban by border officials came after he had applied for an extension of a section 38 certificate, which was granted to him in 2018 after an application for domicile, and valid for one year.
Delgado’s legal team argued that domicile had been granted to Delgado, and the certificate was issued subsequently.
When he was told in January 2020 upon his return that an application to renew or extend the certificate had been rejected on the grounds of his marriage to Namibian Phillip Lühl, he had to turn to the High Court to be given a chance to return to his family.
In February this year, High Court judge Thomas Masuku dismissed Delgado’s application for the court to set aside the home affairs’ decision not to renew the section 38 certificate.
Fair process
During arguments on Monday, lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile argued that Delgado had applied for and had been granted domicile, and the certificate had been issued as a result.
She argued that that the home affairs ministry has developed a common practice that the certificates in question are issued to persons domiciled in Namibia, moreover, that the circumstances of the Prollius case were not relevant to the current case and different on crucial facts surrounding the case.
Katjipuka-Sibolile further argued that the certificate in itself, if rejected, cannot change the domicile status, particularly without affording the person due and fair process.
Deputy justice Damaseb said yesterday that “government appears to have granted him (Delgado) domicile. And, if they take that away, he has a right to make presentations. That is the essence of the problem in this case.”
He added that government’s practice to issue the certificates to domiciled persons cannot be made on an ad hoc basis. “We cannot give government carte blanche to decide when it's domicile and when not. The public needs certainty.”
Shivute pointed out that, according to official documents which were submitted to the court, “the practice on the ground is that when you apply for this certificate, you apply for domicile.”
Advocate Thandazani Griffits Madonsela, appointed on behalf of the ministry, argued the section 38 certificate is not proof or acknowledgment of domicile.
Smuts also criticised a claim made by the chief of immigration, in official court documents, that Delgado had lied to immigration authorities about his marriage to Lühl.
Smuts said the claim was “clearly wrong. There wasn't any false information” and said the statement by the immigration official was worrisome and “quite a prejudicial approach on the part of the ministry”.
Discrimination
Katjipuka-Sibolile argued that any person married to a Namibian, by virtue of that marriage, acquire domicile.
She noted that while the home affairs ministry does not recognise same-sex marriages, the rights afforded to Namibians in the constitution cannot only be applied to heterosexual persons.
She argued further that the constitution cannot be interpreted on the norms and traditions of “yesteryear”.
“Our constitution is clearly grounded on the principals of inherent dignity, equality and the concept of non-discrimination.”
She said to grant certain rights only to heterosexual persons “but not to homosexual persons, that right there is discrimination. That is unconstitutional.”
Judgment has been reserved with no date given of when judgment might be given.