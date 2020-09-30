Improved primary healthcare thanks to million dollar donation

30 September 2020 | Society

The OmniCare Trust Mobile Clinic recently received a sponsorship of more than N$1.2 million from FirstRand Namibia’s Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency (HOPE) fund that will be used towards the provision of primary healthcare services for a year and Covid-19 testing for three months.
“2020 had originally been slated by the World Health Organisation as the year to honour the work of nurses and midwives internationally, highlighting the challenging conditions they often face, and advocating for increased investments in the nursing and midwifery workforce,” said Bronwen Chase, Operation HOPE team leader. “However, as we know, the nursing world quickly shifted attention from this original proclamation of the Year of the Nurse and Midwife to the pandemic.”
She added that the support of OmniCare Trust Mobile Clinic took on a whole new meaning, considering this year’s pandemic and the work of healthcare workers worldwide.
“This year has seen even longer hours, combined with tremendous physical and emotional demands and high-stakes. Who could have imagined the critical importance of healthcare workers in our society would be brought into focus so clearly? Every day, the media highlights the threatening conditions care providers are facing and how staff shortages may impact the healthcare system’s ability to save lives. We are thus immensely happy and grateful that we are able to lighten the burden of our healthcare workers and patients who make use of the mobile clinics.”
Health minister Kalumbi Shangula indicated that the facilities will create conditions for improved health services for informal settlements. “These services are brought closer to the communities, especially those who have Covid-19 symptoms but don’t have taxi money to get tested at the Robert Mugabe clinic.”
At the same time he paid tribute to the health workers who devote their lives in the service of others.

