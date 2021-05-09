Improving SGBV response, prevention

#BreakFree

09 May 2021 | Health

Fifty healthcare professionals from seven regions attended a two-day workshop on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) organised by the Office of the First Lady under the #BreakFree initiative in partnership with Namibian Family Planning Association (NAPPA) last week.
The workshop was aimed at improving SGBV response and prevention, and to upskill service providers on matters related to SGBV.
In a statement issued on Saturday, NAPPA Resource Mobilization and Programmes Director Agatha Kuthedze, said women should have choices when it comes to family planning and outlined the standard of care factors to consider when providing Sexual Reproductive Health services to youth as information, access, choice safety, privacy, dignity, comfort, continuity and right of opinion.
“Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) uses therapeutic agents to prevent infection after exposure to pathogens, while Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is the use of Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) by those not infected in order to prevent the acquisition of HIV,” she said in a detailed discussion about PEP and PrEP.

Youth-friendly services
Meanwhile, Gender and Child Specialist at One Economy Foundation, Dr Veronica Theron, explained to healthcare workers ways on how to provide quality youth-friendly services, improve SGBV prevention and response services, as well as to provide quality and non-judgmental post-abortion treatment and care.
Theron also debunked shared myths around GBV, the causes and contributing factors of GBV, barriers for leaving toxic relationships, as well as the profiles of both the survivors and perpetrators.
During his presentation, chief health program officer for special programs at the health ministry in Otjiwarongo, Franz Kaluhoni, placed emphasis on burdens caused by Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and demonstrated skills needed in interviewing and examining STI patients.
“STIs remain an alarming public health problem in Namibia and effective treatment of STIs is a good strategy in the prevention of HIV transmission because STI’s and HIV share risk factors,” Kaluhoni said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Rapid tests at road blocks

5 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

Global shortage of midwives

5 days ago - 05 May 2021 | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Private sector contributes to coalition

6 days ago - 04 May 2021 | Health

More than N$12 million was handed to the health ministry as part of private sector companies who had pledged their support to Namibia’s vaccine roll-out...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

Covid testing capacity increased again

3 weeks ago - 19 April 2021 | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine...

Ignore the myths and get vaccinated

3 weeks ago - 18 April 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday...

Suicide in a Covid world

3 weeks ago - 14 April 2021 | Health

Experts at Stellenbosch University (SU) are involved in an important international study tracking suicide rates across the globe since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic....

More lab equipment to test for Covid

3 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The US government donated laboratory equipment to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in its ongoing efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.The high-tech...

New offices for Nesha Medical Practice

4 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The founder of Nesha Medical Practice, Dr Nelson Makemba, always knew he had a passion for medicine and once he reached high school, he was...

TPT campaign kicks off

1 month - 08 April 2021 | Health

The health ministry (MoHSS) launched a countrywide TB Preventative Therapy Campaign (TPT) to increase TPT uptake in order to avoid preventable deaths amongst People Living...

Latest News

Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship...

11th of May 14:57 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to...

Africa celebrated!

11th of May 14:36 | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Artists with disabilities to showcase...

11th of May 14:30 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

5 hours ago | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Rapid tests at road blocks

5 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

AGOA strategy launched

22 hours ago | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization...

Support our Paralympians

22 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee...

Honesty the best policy

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional...

Trial over police attack on...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Load More