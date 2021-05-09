Improving SGBV response, prevention

#BreakFree

Some of the healthcare professionals that attended a workshop on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights and Sexual Gender Based Violence. Photo Nampa

Fifty healthcare professionals from seven regions attended a two-day workshop on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) organised by the Office of the First Lady under the #BreakFree initiative in partnership with Namibian Family Planning Association (NAPPA) last week.

The workshop was aimed at improving SGBV response and prevention, and to upskill service providers on matters related to SGBV.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NAPPA Resource Mobilization and Programmes Director Agatha Kuthedze, said women should have choices when it comes to family planning and outlined the standard of care factors to consider when providing Sexual Reproductive Health services to youth as information, access, choice safety, privacy, dignity, comfort, continuity and right of opinion.

“Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) uses therapeutic agents to prevent infection after exposure to pathogens, while Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is the use of Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) by those not infected in order to prevent the acquisition of HIV,” she said in a detailed discussion about PEP and PrEP.



Youth-friendly services

Meanwhile, Gender and Child Specialist at One Economy Foundation, Dr Veronica Theron, explained to healthcare workers ways on how to provide quality youth-friendly services, improve SGBV prevention and response services, as well as to provide quality and non-judgmental post-abortion treatment and care.

Theron also debunked shared myths around GBV, the causes and contributing factors of GBV, barriers for leaving toxic relationships, as well as the profiles of both the survivors and perpetrators.

During his presentation, chief health program officer for special programs at the health ministry in Otjiwarongo, Franz Kaluhoni, placed emphasis on burdens caused by Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and demonstrated skills needed in interviewing and examining STI patients.

“STIs remain an alarming public health problem in Namibia and effective treatment of STIs is a good strategy in the prevention of HIV transmission because STI’s and HIV share risk factors,” Kaluhoni said. – Nampa

