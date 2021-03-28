Increased focus on customers

28 March 2021 | Tourism

Just over a year ago, the world was confronted by the devastating impact of Covid-19. During this period, the tourism sector was one of the hardest-hit sectors.
Being the sector that Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) solely operates in, the company was forced to look at innovative ways to sustain its business.
This situation presented an opportunity for NWR to enhance its domestic offering, which it had been doing so before the outbreak of Covid-19. Some of the incentives NWR offered the domestic market were discounted rates for Namibians and pensioners as well as special rates for periods such as the Independence month and the festive season period, including a discount card (Namleisure Card) that provides a discount on accommodation & activities at its resorts.
These offerings presented NWR with the base to realise relative occupancy, ensuring that its operations did not come to a standstill. For instance, during the financial period, 2018/2019, NWR averaged an occupancy of 49%, whilst during the financial year 2019/2020, NWR averaged an occupancy of 21%, which is 5% better than the average industry occupancy of 16% for the similar period.
The majority of these occupancies came from the domestic market.
“It goes without saying that since we had more domestic travellers visiting our resorts, a few complaints were raised on various platforms. Our assessment shows that the two major areas that we needed to look into urgently were our response time, both via our emails and telephone lines, especially during the periods we offer our special rates, such as the Independence special or the festive season where many people would want to call us to make bookings. Another challenge was maintenance-related matters at some of our resorts,” says Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.
These two challenges provided NWR with insight into what their clients wanted to see the organisation improve on.
Thus, earlier this year, NWR introduced a Peer Review and Quality Assurance Unit (PRaQAU) consisting of NWR team members from across the organisation to tap into their experience, allowing NWR to pick up customer service-related problems and address them before they get out of hand.
The second initiative was the NWR call centre. “The call centre will reduce the time clients have to wait to get in touch with us and also act as an information-gathering centre for possible improvements to customer service. Thus, these initiatives are geared towards our efforts of furthering our customer-centric approach as well as picking on matters we need to look into to avoid our clients not getting value for their money,” says Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate, Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager.

Similar News

 

NAC in the black – Jooste

22 hours ago | Tourism

Despite the bleak global economy and low air traffic, Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste gave the assurance that the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is financially...

Mudflinging in the tourism industry

1 week ago - 17 March 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAt the centre of a dispute in the tourism industry is Nrupesh Soni, who has made several allegations against many local tourism...

Take a (weekday) break

3 weeks ago - 03 March 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays in March 2021 in commemoration of Namibia's 31st Independence...

One stop travel shop

3 weeks ago - 02 March 2021 | Tourism

Gondwana Collection Namibia is using the quiet period in tourism to reinvent itself.As from 1 March 2021, the Gondwana Travel Centre in Windhoek is acting...

Restructuring recommended

1 month - 17 February 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, the independent analyst Rainer Ritter prepared a report as part of an investigation by the Ministry of...

‘Domestic tourism only option’ – LTIL

3 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker (LTIL) Expo and Networking Event took place at Droombos on the outskirts of the capital last week, offering more than...

New look for NWR’s website

3 months ago - 04 December 2020 | Tourism

If anything, 2020 demonstrated the importance of an online presence, allowing for seamless and faster communication between organisations and clients.In light of this, Namibia Wildlife...

Book now for ‘Miles’ and more

4 months ago - 18 November 2020 | Tourism

With a few weeks left before the festive season begins, several travellers are looking forward to taking a long-deserved break after the challenging year that...

Local Tourism Is Lekker hosts expo

4 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Tourism

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Initiative hosts an expo and networking event from 1 to 3 December, showcasing local tourism, especially during (but not limited...

N$40 million for NWR

5 months ago - 25 October 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) received at N$40 million grant from government in the FY2020/21 Mid-Year Budget Review and Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. The last time...

Latest News

Mayor campaigns for developmental state...

29th of March 12:03 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] were lashing back and forth after mayor Job Amupanda referred to the heads ofstate as the “political elite”.Former mayor Fransina Kahungu said...

Miss Namibia: Finalists announced

29th of March 11:55 | Events

Miss Namibia held its preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27 March, in Windhoek where the pageant’s top 16 were revealed. The finalists are Andeline Wieland, Shahida...

Diamond Arrow for Engen Namibia

29th of March 11:48 | Business

Engen Namibia received a Diamond Arrow Award, at the annual Professional Management Review (PMR) awards ceremony which was held in the capital recently. The brand...

The basics of grazing management

29th of March 11:38 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

’n Sjiek en sjarmante Fransman...

1 hour ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzPeugeot se indrukwekkende nuwe 2008 is onlangs in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel. Ons het die plaaslike bekendstelling in ’n papsopwinterwaternat Limpopo bygewoon en sommer...

Fire destroys Windhoek joinery

2 hours ago | Disasters

The Strödike joinery in Windhoek in Prosperita burned down to the ground over the weekend.The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, with...

Windhoek Central Hospital in the...

2 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Central Hospital's neonatal unit and theatre were left in a state of panic on Sunday morning when they were hurriedly relocated...

SA minsters urged to help...

17 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] South African Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing South African ministers of immigration and international relations to take a stand against Namibia’s refusal...

Steep learning curve for Namibian...

17 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes notched up a second victory over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels in the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town...

Load More