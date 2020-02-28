Independence anniversary logo unveiled

28 February 2020 | Events

The deputy minister of information and communication technology (MICT) Engel Nawatiseb unveiled the 30th independence anniversary celebration logo and theme for the next five years in Windhoek.
The logo was designed by MICT’s staff and consists of two Namibian flags, an eagle in the air and a human chain of women and men dressed in various national colours.
At the launch, Nawatiseb called on Namibians to decorate their attire and work environments with the logo to demonstrate their pride and mood for celebration. “As from today, these symbolise our independence anniversary celebrations.”
On the logo, the national flags symbolise nationhood while the eagle represents the foresightedness of the leaders and the human chain represents the diverse citizens.
In the meantime, preparations for the independence celebrations are underway and Nawatiseb called on everyone to come in numbers to celebrate together.

