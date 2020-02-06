Independence celebrated with song

International artists heading to Namibia

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage head to Namibia to celebrate independence. Photo YouTube

To celebrate Namibia’s 30th year of independence, a concert featuring numerous artists including Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, South African House DJ Master KG, and Namibia’s own Lize Ehlers and Gazza is slated for 21 March.

The concert takes place at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek and is hosted by MTC in collaboration with Tafel Lager, Nasria and Profile Investments.

At the launch, MTC’s John Ekongo said that Namibians have a lot to be proud of, adding that MTC wants to celebrate the country’s independence with everybody while showing its appreciation to customers for their loyal support.

He said that safety and security is a priority. “We will be working very closely with the City Police and Namibian Police Force to ensure that concert-goers enjoy and celebrate in peace.”

Tickets are available via Webtickets Namibia or at Pick n Pay outlets.

