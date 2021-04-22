Indian arts, crafts at Crafts Centre

The Incredible India Fair launched at the Omba Gallery at the Namibia Craft Centre in celebration of India's 75th birthday, opened in the capital earlier this week and can be viewed for the next two weeks.

This market is aimed at boosting the visits to the Namibian Craft Centre and to promote both Namibian and Indian crafts, arts, food and clothing.

The Namibia Craft Centre, which houses 40 Namibian SMEs, made their primary income from tourism. They have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen tourism to Namibia drop by 87% in the past 12 months.

While local tourism initiatives have helped the establishments, not many locals have been visiting the craft markets. Part of the proceeds from the Indian market will go to Namibia Craft Centre.

The Indian market has also been organized to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, and to boost the relationship between Namibia and India via the new association.

The market will is open daily from 09:00 to 16:30 (excluding Sundays) until 7 May.

