Indonesian embassy visits east

25 February 2022 | Local News

The Indonesian ambassador to Namibia, HE Eddy Basuki, recently paid a visit to Gobabis, where he met headman Wallace Finnies. During the visit, the two delegations discussed how Indonesian investors could possibly assist with development in the town, including the servicing of erven, the construction of low cost houses and more. According to Finnies, they are in the process of drawing up business proposals to be financed by Indonesian investors. Photo contributed

