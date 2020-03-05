Indoor hockey heats up

Wanderers’ Britta Haensel and UNAM’s Judith Anton pictured during their encounter in Bank Windhoek’s NIHL Women’s Premier League.

With a month left before it concludes, the fast-paced Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) enter its fifth week of fixtures from Friday to Sunday, with matches taking place in Windhoek and Swakopmund.

To kick off the games in the Men’s Premier League, rivals Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and University of Namibia (UNAM) face each other on Friday at the Wanderers Indoor Hockey Hall in Windhoek, starting at 19:40.

NUST also takes on Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) at the same venue the following day, at 16:20.

In Swakopmund, hosts X-Team test their game mentality as they take on the pacey Saints players on Saturday at The Dome at 10:00. Later, at the same venue, Saints fight it out with old-time challengers Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC) at 19:10.

On Sunday at 09:50, WOBSC play against hosts Coastal Raiders, who will be boosted by their home turf advantage.

In the Women’s Premier League, Coastal Raiders face table-toppers Saints on Saturday from 09:10 at The Dome in Swakopmund. After this, the hosts battle it out with WOBSC at 15:00 on the same day.



A closer look

In the Women’s Premier League, Saints are already seven points ahead from the rest of the chasing pack, as the team sits 15 points clear at the top of the log table. Swakopmund-based Coastal Raiders are second on the log with eight points, while WOBSC sits in third spot – a mere point behind Coastal Raiders. UNAM and DTS occupy the fourth and fifth spots, on six and four points, respectively.

Wanderers rounds off the Bank Windhoek Women’s Premier League with three points at the foot of the log table.

In the Men’s Premier League, the situation looks competitive, as the two hard contenders DTS and Saints are locked on 17 points each at the top of the table. The same scenario presents itself as NUST and WOBSC find themselves locked on 12 points each. Swakopmund-based X-Team occupies the fifth spot on four points, followed by Wanderers and UNAM, who are both three points apiece at the end of the log.

A total of 32 men and 31 women's teams are battling it out for honours and bragging rights in five different leagues, namely the Premier, Premier Reserve, First, Second, and a Junior U/14 League - a new addition to the league format.

Final fixtures for the Bank Windhoek NIHL will take place on Sunday, 5 April 2020.

