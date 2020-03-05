Indoor hockey heats up

05 March 2020 | Sports

With a month left before it concludes, the fast-paced Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League (NIHL) enter its fifth week of fixtures from Friday to Sunday, with matches taking place in Windhoek and Swakopmund.
To kick off the games in the Men’s Premier League, rivals Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and University of Namibia (UNAM) face each other on Friday at the Wanderers Indoor Hockey Hall in Windhoek, starting at 19:40.
NUST also takes on Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) at the same venue the following day, at 16:20.
In Swakopmund, hosts X-Team test their game mentality as they take on the pacey Saints players on Saturday at The Dome at 10:00. Later, at the same venue, Saints fight it out with old-time challengers Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC) at 19:10.
On Sunday at 09:50, WOBSC play against hosts Coastal Raiders, who will be boosted by their home turf advantage.
In the Women’s Premier League, Coastal Raiders face table-toppers Saints on Saturday from 09:10 at The Dome in Swakopmund. After this, the hosts battle it out with WOBSC at 15:00 on the same day.

A closer look
In the Women’s Premier League, Saints are already seven points ahead from the rest of the chasing pack, as the team sits 15 points clear at the top of the log table. Swakopmund-based Coastal Raiders are second on the log with eight points, while WOBSC sits in third spot – a mere point behind Coastal Raiders. UNAM and DTS occupy the fourth and fifth spots, on six and four points, respectively.
Wanderers rounds off the Bank Windhoek Women’s Premier League with three points at the foot of the log table.
In the Men’s Premier League, the situation looks competitive, as the two hard contenders DTS and Saints are locked on 17 points each at the top of the table. The same scenario presents itself as NUST and WOBSC find themselves locked on 12 points each. Swakopmund-based X-Team occupies the fifth spot on four points, followed by Wanderers and UNAM, who are both three points apiece at the end of the log.
A total of 32 men and 31 women's teams are battling it out for honours and bragging rights in five different leagues, namely the Premier, Premier Reserve, First, Second, and a Junior U/14 League - a new addition to the league format.
Final fixtures for the Bank Windhoek NIHL will take place on Sunday, 5 April 2020.

Similar News

 

Netball ladies ready for the Cup

20 hours ago | Sports

The Omaheke region completed the selection of its U/20 netball team representing the region at the 2020 Namibian Newspaper Cup taking place in Oshakati from...

Unpack your joggers!

21 hours ago | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Relay takes place on Saturday, 28 March 2020 at The Tannery, Elisenheim north of Windhoek. A charitable initiative aimed at promoting...

Get your swimming trunks ready!

23 hours ago | Sports

Many of Namibia's top swimmers are taking part at the annual Pointbreak Open Water Swim (OWS) at the Lake Oanob Resort on Sunday.The current rainfall...

Winning in the water and at school

1 day - 03 March 2020 | Sports

Ronan Wantenaar and Heleni Stergiadis retained their respective senior Ludorum trophies in Windhoek last weekend after taking part in the four-day Bank Windhoek Long Course...

No river too deep or mountain too high

2 days ago - 02 March 2020 | Sports

The 2020 Gravel and Dirt MTB Marathon Series kicked off, with a brand new race called the Okapuka MTB & Run.The river in front of...

Workshop for school dance clubs

3 days ago - 01 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Dance Sport Academy in partnership with the Dance Sport School League South Africa hosted the Dance Sport School League (DSSL) Namibia Dance Workshop...

Top Two soccer and netball this weekend

5 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Sports

The Top Two football and netball tournament under the auspices of Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF) takes place in the capital at Sam Nujoma...

Basketball coaches coached

5 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Sports

Ten basketball coaches received certificates after completing an international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP), which was held in Windhoek over the past four months.The graduating...

Exhibition tourney for amateur boxers

5 days ago - 28 February 2020 | Sports

The Funky Lab Namibian Police (NamPol) Boxing Club hosts an exhibition boxing tournament at Funky Lab Club and Restaurant in Windhoek on Saturday.Speaking the media...

Big bucks for hooking the big one

6 days ago - 27 February 2020 | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

5th of March 08:23 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Fifth Season created by Lisa Voigts with various artistic mediums at The Project Room (32 Jenner Street) until 14 March.• Photographic exhibition...

Amnesty for Reho defaulters

5th of March 08:18 | Government

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has introduced an amnesty programme to assist residents who struggle to settle their municipal bills.The programme targets residents whose electricity...

New junior council for Gobabis...

1 minute ago | Government

Jimmy Visser, a grade 12 learner from the Wennie du Plessis High School, was sworn in as the second junior mayor of Gobabis on Tuesday.The...

Koffie en koek in die...

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die middel van die week is daar geen beter manier om asem te skep deur uit te ry op die lughawe pad...

Shop till you drop at...

20 hours ago | Events

To get your freshest produce and the most unique crafts, don’t miss The Village Farmers Market that takes place in the capital city every Saturday...

Artists making an effort -...

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

This year's edition of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) are taking place in Swakopmund on 2 May.Speaking at a media conference in Windhoek, the...

Netball ladies ready for the...

20 hours ago | Sports

The Omaheke region completed the selection of its U/20 netball team representing the region at the 2020 Namibian Newspaper Cup taking place in Oshakati from...

Oanob (and others) on the...

21 hours ago | Environment

Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has warned residents of increased water levels in the Oanob River after levels in the Oanob Dam reached 92.6% Monday thanks...

Kom kook, kuier en dans...

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Gimnasium is Saterdag die plek om te wees met nie net ’n potjiekoskompetisie en markdag nie, maar ook ’n heerlike dans saam...

Load More