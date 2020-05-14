Infighting continues at CoW

The City of Windhoek’s chief executive Robert Kahimise. Photo Nampa

The City of Windhoek’s chief executive Robert Kahimise has written to President Hage Geingob, asking him to intervene in City Police chief Abraham Kanime’s contract extension.

Kahimise appears to have been left with only one resort: To seek Geingob’s audience after Swapo councillors pushed through the extension of Kanime’s contract by three years beyond his retirement age (60) without Kahimise’s blessing, and in spite of the fact that Kanime formally asked to go on early retirement in April, since he will be turning 60 on 19 May 2020.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari confirmed receipt of the letter, saying it is currently receiving Geingob’s attention.

It is believed that City of Windhoek councillors extended Kanime’s contract until a suitable candidate to replace him is found – an extension that will reportedly cost the City around N$6 million. According to reports, several individuals have been identified to fill the position, but for some reason Swapo councillors were determined to extend Kanime’s contract.

Should Geingob intervene in the City’s squabbles, it will not be the first time. Last year the president ordered Windhoek municipal councillors to reinstate the then suspended Kahimise and Kanime, who were on suspension because of implication in illegal activities after a string of suspensions.

At the time, Geingob said that the councillors were too busy fighting amongst themselves to focus on much-needed services for Windhoek residents.

When contacted, Kahimise said he was in a meeting and should be contacted via email, but no response was received.

The City’s spokesperson, Harold Akwenye, is unaware of the purported letter to Geingob. – Nampa

