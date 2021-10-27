Influencer programme generates great interest

#NWRMoments

Elizma Burger as Sossusvlei. Lourens Gebhardt at Gross Barmen. Nakanyala Ndapewa at Dolomite Resort. Marsy Rita at Okaukuejo.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) collaborated with ten social media influencers on its first-ever social media influencer programme, to create awareness of its resorts to a younger demographic.

The programme provided each influencer with an opportunity to visit any five NWR establishments to create content for various NWR social media platforms.

Through the collaboration, NWR offered each influencer complimentary accommodation, meals, and activities; in return, they created relevant content that was shared on the various NWR social media platforms under the hashtag #NWRMoments.

“NWR is pleased to have collaborated with the social media influencers,” says Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager. “They assisted us in providing insights into our resorts and drove sales from their respective social media followers. We must equally acknowledge and thank each social media influencer for availing their professional services at no monetary cost. We truly appreciated their understanding though we recognise that we will have to look at ways of remunerating them in the future.”

The ten social media influencers that NWR collaborated with were Elizabeth Amunyela (IG: @__ndapandula), Lourens Gebhardt (IG: @louxthevintageguru), Li Rossouw (IG: @lirossouw), Kyle Lewin (IG: @kylelewin_wildlife_photography), Pukuu Rijatua (IG: @_pukuu), Maggy Lenga (IG: @mlmaggy), Tjuna Kauapirura (IG: @ tjunak), Marsy Rita (IG: @ ladymarsela), Elizma Burger (IG: @elizma.burger) and Nakanyala Ndapewa (IG: @ndapewakoneka).



Excitement

The social media influencers were excited to have been part of this journey with NWR.

Nakanyala Ndapewa says, “being an influencer for NWR allowed me to explore Namibia to such great lengths. I got to see breathtaking places such as Dolomite, Onkoshi and Sossus Dune Lodge. Whilst at SDL, I managed to see some amazing sunsets. This was one of my favourite moments. Something that stood out was that I got to explore the Sesriem canyon. I enjoyed every moment at SDL, and I must say they have excellent customer service.”

Ms Elizma Burger went on to say that “travelling with NWR was a wonderful journey. I had the opportunity not only to experience the beauty of Namibia but also to meet wonderful people. My trips were wonderful. I certainly created memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Lourens Gebhardt said, “my experience visiting the NWR establishments was a memorable one. I had the chance to explore the beauty of some NWR facilities. This now provided me with the knowledge on how to sell the tourism industry well. I must commend the NWR staff for being so friendly; I will surely visit them again.”

For the duration that NWR worked with the influencers, they were very dedicated, accountable, and passionate about their assignment, which ensured a good working relationship, Nesongano said. “During the same period, NWR and the social media influencers held a competition, where influencers encouraged their followers to make and fully pay for their booking at any NWR facility before participating in the competition. This then allowed their followers to be entered into a draw where they stood a chance to walk away with an accommodation voucher valued at N$3 500. Nacky Tours, Hildeberta Luyango, Helen Extine, Timo David, Mariah Aron and Hilaria Shuudifonya were the lucky winners.”

