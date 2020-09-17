Informal market coming for Havana

17 September 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu said the city received a pledge of N$5 million from the ministry of industrialisation, trade and SME development to help build informal markets in Windhoek’s Havana informal settlement.
Speaking to Nampa, Kahungu said that the informal market is part of a plan that includes relocating people to a new location that will be known as Havana Extension Eight, which the city is busy developing in partnership with Ongos Valley Developers.
“The city is busy negotiating with people selling from Havana four-way stop, but it is challenging because there are some people telling others not to take part in the relocation. [However], it will not stop us from continuing and the negotiations are at an advanced stage, as we are asking those selling from the four-way stop to give us space where we can build the market,” said Kahungu.
She added that the market will not only make life easier for the vendors but also has the potential to create employment for other residents as some will be recruited to take care of the market in terms of cleaning and guarding. – Nampa

