Informal settlements still in crisis
Government progress on housing sluggish
09 October 2020 | Infrastructure
Two years after the second national land conference put the spotlight on the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Namibia’s urban informal settlements, experts say despite minor progress the crisis remains alarming.
“The process is still very slow - there is not yet the urgency the situation requires,” Edith Mbanga of the Shack Dwellers Federation (SDFN) of Namibia said.
“There really has been no meaningful progress since 2018, due to lack of political will at all government levels, and it is evident that shacks continue to mushroom unabatedly,” Samora Machel community activist Elifas Nghitomoka said.
He said the lack of progress is baffling to a degree, considering that “most of the resolutions are low hanging fruit that are well in line with the main objectives of local authorities.”
Nghitomoka noted that despite small achievements such as occupancy certificates and new homes for a handful of ultra-poor in informal settlements, progress by government to address the humanitarian crisis of informal settlement growth and undignified living conditions remains sluggish.
“This national emergency is not being treated with the urgency it deserves."
He underlined that informal residents not only live in congested and informal conditions but are exposed to multiple environmental risks such as heat, cold, flash floods, fires and the areas are ripe for diseases such as hepatitis-E to flourish. “I am worried because the status quo is quite a sad state of affairs and the number of shacks keep on increasing.”
Concern
Close to 50% of Namibia’s urban residents are estimated to live in shacks at the moment and an approximate 12 000 shacks or more are erected additionally each year. “Clearly past policies and programmes failed to effectively address this issue. As a result, close to a quarter of Namibia’s population now lives in shacks, many without access to sanitation and electricity,” Beat Weber of the Development Workshop of Namibia (DWN) said.
He stressed that the issue remains a national emergency on many levels. “If we want to contain informal settlement growth, 12 000 erven and other low-cost housing opportunities must be availed every single year. The construction of a few hundred houses is not sufficient, but needs to be supplemented by a large scale land servicing programme.”
Weber said although it is unrealistic to expect progress on all resolutions taken at the second national conference on urban land to be implemented more vigorously, there is “plenty of room to implement many of the resolutions”.
He added that one resolution, allowing partially serviced land to be sold, has seen implementation and impact.
“The resolution has helped remove a bottleneck for land delivery. It is such kinds of key resolutions that need to be focused on, that require little effort and may not even cost but benefit the taxpayer.”
Small steps
Mbanga said since the second national land conference, around 16 local authorities have begun working with communities to collect information, plan and upgrade informal settlements.
Yet despite increased local authority involvement, strategies still need to be scaled up in the face of the severity of the crisis, she said.
“Pragmatic solutions, where stakeholders and households collectively find affordable solutions have prepared the ground. Learning from that and by preparing to work together we can start multiplying and reach scale for security of tenure and creating the 300 000 housing opportunities within 3 years in Namibia.”
At the unveiling of 10 new homes built under Windhoek’s informal settlement upgrading project last month, prime minister Saara Kugongelwa-Amdhila said 16 464 new low-cost homes had been delivered by March this year, in collaboration with several stakeholders. She added that 23 194 plots were delivered.
“The national housing backlog remains above 300 000 units. Government is aware that despite these achievements and considering the persistently high national demand, we need to accelerate our efforts,” the prime minister admitted.
Non-profits working with communities have long stressed the bottom-up approach to tackling informal settlements. “Evidence across the country very clearly shows that even poor urban residents manage to build brick houses, even if in phases and over time. The only thing they need is a piece of land with minimal services and tenure security,” DWN’s Weber said.
The way ahead
A paper published in August 2020 underlined the sea-change since Independence. “While at independence it was thought that poor communities were unable to undertake improvements to their living conditions in urban areas and professional state-led interventions were favoured, the tables seem to have turned.”
Titled “The Second Crossroads in Namibia’s ‘Land question’”, the paper was co-authored by Uhuru Dempers and NUST lecturer Dr Guillermo Delgado for the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung.
“Today it is increasingly clear that it is precisely the ‘formal sector’ that is unable to deliver meaningful improvements for the urban majority.”
In collaboration with towns such as Opuwo, Keetmanshoop, Oshakati, Karibib, Okahau and Oniipa, the DWN, partners and local authorities have provided more than 3 000 minimally serviced erven over the past year. “These local authorities show that with a pro-active and pragmatic approach land can be serviced at affordable costs and at a large scale,” Weber said.
The grassroots community participation approach by the SDFN had by January this year led to savings exceeding N$31 million and 5 300 new homes over five years for members including thousands who secured tenure.