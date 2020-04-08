Informal workers hardest hit

Windhoek • Mally Likukela



Lockdown measures will hit poor people working in the informal economy hardest. Moreover, they are least likely to receive aid or support from government’s N$8.1 billion.

Due to the package’s links to tax relief, to new lines of credit or to wages subsidy or income grants, etc. we believe that the benefits will limit the response to formal enterprises and formal workers – who can provide proof of income tax registrations and pay slips, etc.

If the package is implemented in its current form, the large populations of informal workers who operate in a mostly paperless environment and who depends on irregular daily wages, will be left out to fend for themselves. If aid comes at all, its impact will be diluted in the bureaucratic pandemonium that will ensue.

The informal sector businesses enterprises woke up to a sad reality on 27 March 2020 when they found themselves out of business and work due to the 21-day lockdown. Unlike their formal counterparts who were granted “essential service” status and thus continued trading, informal sector businesses lost clients overnight due to the forced quarantines.



‘Liquid cash’

Countless small businesses like barbershops, hair salons, taxi or bus operators, hawkers of bananas, apples, vegetables, oranges in open markets, under trees, on pavements, plumbers, welders, builders, tilers, shebeens, gambling machines, kapana sellers and many others makes up the informal sector are a source of livelihood for many Namibians.

This sector is vital as it provides employment to an estimated 150 000 people, contributing to an estimated 12% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the context of the beneficiation from the stimulus package during the current crisis, the sector is beset with numerous challenges due to the nature of the sector’s operation. Particularly, informal sector businesses are operated by liquid cash and not formal business bank accounts.

Furthermore, these businesses have no bookkeeping records, which are required in tax assessments. Finally, there is no database of businesses within the informal sector.

Given the above mentioned challenges, this sector is less likely to benefit from the stimulus package. The design of the package will limit the informal sector businesses from accessing the aid or financial support as most of them lack paper trails or official documentation, which seems to be a pre-requisite for entities to access the package. This is despite the fact that jobs and income losses here are likely to be more severe in this sector than in the formal sector.



Catastrophic effects

This will exacerbate the impact of the corona virus in the country and have catastrophic effects on poverty in poor communities, where the informal sector is often the only source of livelihood.

While we commend the stimulus package, we remain concerned that the package is putting forward proposals for economic stimuli and relief that include a strong focus on cushioning business cashflow and wage relief for companies in the formal sector (i.e. tourism, aviation transport and construction).

We believe that linking the stimulus package benefits to tax relief, to new lines of credit or to business or wage subsidy or income grants, etc. all limit the response to formal enterprises and formal workers who can provide proof of income registrations and proof of tax compliance.

Without clear modalities in the package (as is the case in its current form) on how it will deal with enterprises or businesses that lack paper trails and proper documentation, we fear none of these benefits will reach the informal sector or those who have fallen through the cracks of our existing social protection systems.



Proposal

Targeted at the poorest percentile, most of whom depend on informal or subsistence activities and who also receive no other form of social grant. We propose the establishment of a separate or special grant to concurrently address the needs of the most vulnerable: The informal sector businesses. We believe that this grant not only will it soften the impact on the businesses in the informal sector, but it would also act as a trickle-up economic stimulus for the economy as a whole.

*Mally Likukela is the managing director of Twilight Capital Consulting cc

