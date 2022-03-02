Ingenuity reaches impressive milestone
20th flight done and dusted
02 March 2022 | Science
Ingenuity passed its initial mission with flying colours and the decision was made that it may continue being used. Since then, the helicopter has been used as a scout for the Perseverance spacecraft – all while shifting boundaries when it comes to the possibilities of flights on Mars.
On 25 February the helicopter completed its 20th flight - something that the team from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) never thought would be feasible.
“Flight 20 was a success. During the 130.3-second flight, the Ingenuity covered 391 meters at a speed of 4.4 meters per second, which brings it closer to Perseverance's landing space,” JPL said via Twitter last Saturday.
Ingenuity, which weighs about 1.8 kg, landed on the surface of the Jezero crater with Perseverance on 18 February. The helicopter, which is solar-powered, helps Perseverance with its mission by taking aerial photos, which means the craft's handlers can choose the safest and most efficient route to its destination.
Looking for life
Mars’ 45 km wide Jezero Crater housed a lake and a river delta billions of years ago - proven on Earth to best preserved signs of life. The Perseverance team is therefore eager to take soil samples in the delta.
“The Jezero crater is the reason why we chose the specific location as a landing site and we hope to reach it soon,” team member Briony Horgan said in a video recording. “Once we are there, we will look for signs of microbial life in the lake. We plan to spend next year looking for precipitation in the lake and river within the delta.”
This would undoubtedly be a proud moment for the late Dr Japie van Zyl, who before his death was closely involved in NASA’s Perseverance reconnaissance spacecraft that landed on Mars last year and took the small helicopter along.
Ingenuity entered Mars while it was attached to Perseverance. The helicopter was the brainchild of Van Zyl, who was the former director of solar system exploration at JPL.
Milestone
Upon reaching this milestone, the initial target for the 1.8 kg helicopter was exceeded, since it was designed to run only about five experimental test flights. It flew for the first time on 19 April 2021, with a quick up-and-down “bounce” to show that controlled flights on Mars are possible.
Van Zyl explained in an interview with Republikein in 2018 that this project is very close to his heart and that in 2013 he almost had to “fight” for his Mars helicopter.
Thanks to Van Zyl, this will be the very first time in history that a small, automatic helicopter is used on a space mission for exploration. It will be able to explore three times more of the area than a robotic craft. - [email protected]