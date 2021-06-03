Inline hockey on a roll

Pictured FLTR at the handover are Michael Byrne (PGKA Warriors Assistant Coach), Roux-che Locke (O&L), Dave Hammond (PGKA Warriors Owner and Head Coach), and Dickson Vambe (PGKA Warriors Chairman). Photo contributed

The Ohlthaver & List Group and the Pama Golden Knights Academy Warriors (PGKA) inline hockey club, officially kicked off their partnership with a Neon Roller Disco on 28 May 2021 followed by the O&L Braai and Hockey Clash the following day.

Both events took place at DTS Sports Club and were smaller-scale, fun ways to introduce more young people to hockey, with the latter event being opened with the handover of hockey kits sponsored by the Group. Fellow O&L subsidiaries, Pick n Pay Namibia, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and Hartlief also contributed refreshments, food items and prizes towards the day’s fun events.

The PGKA Warriors are dedicated to growing the sport of hockey, prioritising inclusivity in the sport, and using it as a tool for social change.

In May, the club successfully completed their Learn to Skate Programme, taking the sport to children in Ongwediva, Tsumeb and Ondangwa, where some of them skated for the first time. In addition to its branch in Namibia, the club also has a footprint in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Switzerland, England, Hong Kong and India.

Sharing his excitement for the possibilities in store, PGKA Warriors Owner and Head Coach, Dave Hammond, said: “We are in the business of creating opportunities for our people. Partnering with O&L allows us to simply be better and do better.”



