Inline hockey on a roll
03 June 2021 | Sports
Both events took place at DTS Sports Club and were smaller-scale, fun ways to introduce more young people to hockey, with the latter event being opened with the handover of hockey kits sponsored by the Group. Fellow O&L subsidiaries, Pick n Pay Namibia, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and Hartlief also contributed refreshments, food items and prizes towards the day’s fun events.
The PGKA Warriors are dedicated to growing the sport of hockey, prioritising inclusivity in the sport, and using it as a tool for social change.
In May, the club successfully completed their Learn to Skate Programme, taking the sport to children in Ongwediva, Tsumeb and Ondangwa, where some of them skated for the first time. In addition to its branch in Namibia, the club also has a footprint in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Switzerland, England, Hong Kong and India.
Sharing his excitement for the possibilities in store, PGKA Warriors Owner and Head Coach, Dave Hammond, said: “We are in the business of creating opportunities for our people. Partnering with O&L allows us to simply be better and do better.”