Inmates have green fingers

‘Home grown’ food saves millions

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Inmates at various correctional facilities countrywide, produced food worth N$19 million, home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said.

He made this statement while tabling the ministry’s N$5.7 billion budget for the 2021/22 financial year in the National Assembly on Monday, saying the gardens saved government millions of dollars on food expenses for inmates and trial awaiting offenders.

Kashikola said the most significant produce came from Divundu Correctional Facility where prisoners produced N$15 million worth of maize, followed by Hardap and Oluno Correctional Facilities, where N$2.9 worth of pork was produced. Beef worth N$190 766 was produced from Evaristus Shikongo Correctional Facility.

The expenditure to produce the food was N$8.1 million most of which was spent on fertilisers.

“As at 31 December 2020, the department had a stock of cattle, goats, sheep, pigs including maize and wheat to the value of N$7.1 million,” the deputy minister said.

NCS spokesperson, Commissioner Sam Shaalulange, said the main aim of the food production projects at various correctional facilities is to transfer skills and rehabilitate offenders so that they are self-sustainable and disciplined when they are released after serving the terms.

He said they strive to get to a stage where correctional facilities across the country are self-sustainable when it comes to food and can meet all dietary requirements through these projects. “If we can get more land, we will do wonders for this country. We want to get to a point where we do not buy food to feed offenders and we want to be able to provide for schools and other government institutions, but the land is a problem. We have been in talks to acquire more land for us to extend the projects but it is taking time,” he said. - Nampa

