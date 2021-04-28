Inmates have green fingers

‘Home grown’ food saves millions

28 April 2021 | Agriculture

Inmates at various correctional facilities countrywide, produced food worth N$19 million, home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said.
He made this statement while tabling the ministry’s N$5.7 billion budget for the 2021/22 financial year in the National Assembly on Monday, saying the gardens saved government millions of dollars on food expenses for inmates and trial awaiting offenders.
Kashikola said the most significant produce came from Divundu Correctional Facility where prisoners produced N$15 million worth of maize, followed by Hardap and Oluno Correctional Facilities, where N$2.9 worth of pork was produced. Beef worth N$190 766 was produced from Evaristus Shikongo Correctional Facility.
The expenditure to produce the food was N$8.1 million most of which was spent on fertilisers.
“As at 31 December 2020, the department had a stock of cattle, goats, sheep, pigs including maize and wheat to the value of N$7.1 million,” the deputy minister said.
NCS spokesperson, Commissioner Sam Shaalulange, said the main aim of the food production projects at various correctional facilities is to transfer skills and rehabilitate offenders so that they are self-sustainable and disciplined when they are released after serving the terms.
He said they strive to get to a stage where correctional facilities across the country are self-sustainable when it comes to food and can meet all dietary requirements through these projects. “If we can get more land, we will do wonders for this country. We want to get to a point where we do not buy food to feed offenders and we want to be able to provide for schools and other government institutions, but the land is a problem. We have been in talks to acquire more land for us to extend the projects but it is taking time,” he said. - Nampa

Similar News

 

Know your winter vegetables

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiThe change of season is fast approaching, as summer transitions into autumn.Crop producers who produce crops all year round know that it...

Thirteen farmers alloted to six farms

3 weeks ago - 05 April 2021 | Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) last week over 13 allotment letters to 13 resettled farmers on six farms located in the...

Aquaponics system launched

4 weeks ago - 31 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Claudia ReiterThe Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Finnish embassy yesterday launched the first aquaponics system at the Aris Primary School as part of...

The basics of grazing management

4 weeks ago - 29 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

Former public servant pursues full-time farming

1 month - 23 March 2021 | Agriculture

Hendrik Motinga, Agribank’s mentee and loan beneficiary under the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme, quit his formal job ten years ago as a Labour Inspector to...

Youth learn about cattle judging

1 month - 10 March 2021 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Control pests like this

2 months ago - 15 February 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiWhether you have a small garden to grow your own produce, or if you’re a large-scale farmer, crop production is an activity...

Roots delivers first apples

2 months ago - 29 January 2021 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

Now is the time to harvest rainwater

3 months ago - 18 January 2021 | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Bank backing for locust research

4 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Agriculture

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 towards the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research relating to the outbreak of the locusts in the...

Latest News

CoW erven sale in May

28th of April 14:59 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means oftender in...

Inmates have green fingers

28th of April 14:48 | Agriculture

Inmates at various correctional facilities countrywide, produced food worth N$19 million, home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said.He made this statement while tabling the ministry’s...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

1 minute ago | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

WGCC hosts pairs qualifiers

5 hours ago | Sports

Last weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club (WGCC) hosted the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifiers for 2021, where on a pleasant summer’s day...

Blossom celebrates Africa

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibia’s Blossom (real name Ruusa Munalye) has made it into the Top 20 Africa Music Challenge (AMC)This comes after the AMC team held a virtual...

Fourth basketball camp another success

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Sports

The DHPS/BAS camp was held over three days – from Saturday, 24 April to Monday, 26 April, catering for 90 participants, including coaches and players.Participants...

Hafeni heading towards top soccer...

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Sports

Ramblers Soccer Academy through its sponsorship with the Ohlthaver & List Group, was able to enrol Hafeni Ndeitunga, Football Coordinator of the Ramblers Academy, for...

CAs ready for the real...

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Education

Thirty-seven candidates successfully cleared the final hurdle to becoming fully-fledged Chartered Accountants in Namibia last week. They constituted 38% of candidates enrolled to write the...

Know your winter vegetables

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiThe change of season is fast approaching, as summer transitions into autumn.Crop producers who produce crops all year round know that it...

Load More