Innovations needed now – cash up for grabs!

19 May 2021 | Business

Innovators have until 31 July to submit their project proposal to the United Nations Population Fund
(UNFPA) East and Southern Africa. Two winners will receive U$10 000 in seed money and business
support services
Under the auspices of the Safeguard Young People Programme, the “Climate HackLab” project was
recently launched, which aims to empower young people and offer them the opportunity to be
game changers and drivers of a sustainable green future.
This exciting project seeks to solicit proposal submissions addressing the impact of climate change
on women, girls and young people. It can be any idea or innovative solution that supports the
empowerment and/or adaptive capacity of women, girls, young people or marginalized groups in
hotspot areas affected by climate change.
It should also promote the involvement of young people, women, and marginalized groups in a bid
to help in the delivery of sexual and reproductive health and rights issues in climate change-affected
areas or that promotes access to health services, including sexual and reproductive health services.
Other ideas can also focus on the protection of women, girls, and young people from harmful
practices such as child marriage, early marriage, and gender-based violence or an innovation that
promotes protection systems to prevent and minimize acts of violence. 
The innovation project is aimed at young innovators, especially women and girls, who have clever
solutions that can accelerate efforts towards UNFPA's goals of ending preventable maternal death,
ending unmet need for family planning and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices by
2030.
For more information, contact Emma Mbekele of the UNFPA on 061 204 6136

