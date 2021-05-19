Innovations needed now – cash up for grabs!

Innovators have until 31 July to submit their project proposal to the United Nations Population Fund

(UNFPA) East and Southern Africa. Two winners will receive U$10 000 in seed money and business

support services

Under the auspices of the Safeguard Young People Programme, the “Climate HackLab” project was

recently launched, which aims to empower young people and offer them the opportunity to be

game changers and drivers of a sustainable green future.

This exciting project seeks to solicit proposal submissions addressing the impact of climate change

on women, girls and young people. It can be any idea or innovative solution that supports the

empowerment and/or adaptive capacity of women, girls, young people or marginalized groups in

hotspot areas affected by climate change.

It should also promote the involvement of young people, women, and marginalized groups in a bid

to help in the delivery of sexual and reproductive health and rights issues in climate change-affected

areas or that promotes access to health services, including sexual and reproductive health services.

Other ideas can also focus on the protection of women, girls, and young people from harmful

practices such as child marriage, early marriage, and gender-based violence or an innovation that

promotes protection systems to prevent and minimize acts of violence.

The innovation project is aimed at young innovators, especially women and girls, who have clever

solutions that can accelerate efforts towards UNFPA's goals of ending preventable maternal death,

ending unmet need for family planning and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices by

2030.

For more information, contact Emma Mbekele of the UNFPA on 061 204 6136