Interesting and individual - despite the distance

DHPS Expo 2021

11 March 2021 | Education

By now, the world is almost used to organising differently. But how can you convey insights into lessons without learners, everyday life in the pre-school sector without children or the wide range of music and sports offered by a school without musicians and athletes?
The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) mastered this challenge brilliantly during its DHPS Expo and Open Day last Saturday.
Individual tours were offered to parents, future learners and interested parties to show them areas of the school that were of interest to them. In small groups, visitors could gain an insight into the diversity of this German school abroad, be it the primary section or the German International Abitur, the new science laboratories, the kindergarten or the boarding school.
Members of the school management devoted plenty of time for individual conversations with their visitors, while DHPS teachers used the Expo to work on the future virtual presentation of their subjects, grades and areas.
Of course, a school lives through its learners, yet the DHPS staff did a wonderful job implementing this day under special conditions and at a distance. The new format of interest-based school tours was a great success.
“We are delighted by the interested visitors,” said DHPS Principal, Kristin Eichholz. “This was an opportunity to show new families the wide range of services offered by DHPS. Even parents whose children are already attending our school were impressed by the newly renovated science rooms and the gym, which after all, were built with their school funds for the benefit of their children,” she said.
“Of course, a school without learners doesn't present the complete picture, but this format provided the platform for in-depth discussions with interested parents.”
The DHPS thanks all teachers, visitors and parents for a wonderful day at the school while observing all the necessary hygiene and distance rules, which unfortunately still apply at the moment.

Similar News

 

Bursaries for worthy students

1 day - 10 March 2021 | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Driving innovation

6 days ago - 05 March 2021 | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Expand our school, Dordabis parents plead

1 week ago - 04 March 2021 | Education

Parents at Dordabis are calling for the expansion of the local school to beyond grade 7 level to make education more accessible for children at...

Energy essay competition – enter now!

1 week ago - 03 March 2021 | Education

Grade 9 to 12 learners across the country are invited to participate in an essay writing competition under the theme “How do we best develop...

Full steam ahead for O&L’s TAP

1 week ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Building on the success of more than a decade, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group’s Talent Attraction Programme (TAP) is in full swing.The purpose of...

Namibia’s link to Loudima severed for now

1 week ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] has financially withdrawn from its support of the beleaguered Loudima Institute for Technical and Vocational Training partnership in the Congo and the...

Exercise is not just about exercise

1 week ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Titus Mwahafa2021 seems to be continuing much in the same vein as 2020 ended; restrictions and Covid-19 still looming large for Namibia and...

Get your educational booklets here!

1 week ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Zone and Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will once again print and distribute educational booklets for pre-primary pupils, as well as grades 1,...

Good news for three Khomas schools

1 week ago - 26 February 2021 | Education

The Khomas Regional Council, along with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture handed over new infrastructure to three schools in Windhoek earlier this week.The...

Special education protocols non-existent

2 weeks ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Namibia has no protocols in place to identify, diagnose and support learners with special education needs (LSEN), a report on the Namibian Examination and Assessment...

Latest News

Financial support for local charities...

11th of March 10:46 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you’d like to do your part and donate to charity, then ChariTree is your answer. And while you’regiving, you also stand the...

Around the globe in seven...

11th of March 10:45 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on...

UPDATE: Head-on collision claims another...

18 hours ago | Accidents

A second person involved in a head-on collision between two minibuses on the Hosea Kutako airport road on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries in the...

GDP graduates share their stories

20 hours ago | Banking

In 2019, Jason Akwenye, Ashmeen-Lee Cloete, and Christiana Namoonde were announced as the first three inductees into Bank Windhoek’s revamped Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which...

Youth learn about cattle judging

21 hours ago | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Yummy pancakes for kids fighting...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

On Friday (12 March), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is undertaking a mass pancake baking action to raise funds to renovate the children’s cancer...

German support for LGBTIQ+ rights...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project...

Bursaries for worthy students

1 day - 10 March 2021 | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Minibus collision claims a life

1 day - 10 March 2021 | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm...

Load More