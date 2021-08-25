International accolade for local flick

25 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Kapana – a film produced by the Ombetja Yehinga organisation – won the prestigious best narrative feature 2021 award at the fifth annual DC Black Film Festival (DCBFF).
The American Festival, hosted in Washington, D.C., is dedicated to showcasing high-quality film, web series, and television programming created by and about African-Americans.
Kapana depicts the story of two young Namibian men who have nothing in common yet fall in love against all difficulties. It goes on to look at the fabric of society and some of the anxieties it has about what is morally acceptable, as well as issues like love, secrecy, anxiety, and commitment.
Adriano Visagie, who portrays George in the film, said that as an actor, a Namibian, and a general fan of the arts, he is more than ever delighted to be a part of a project that has garnered so much attention and praise. “All that is required to make your dreams come true is perseverance. I feel honoured, proud, and even more proud to have been a part of the film's production.”
Visagie acknowledged that he was nervous when he was approached for the part because he didn't think he'd be able to do justice to some of the role's subtleties. “It required a lot of courage for me to take on a role that demanded so much sensitivity. There was a period in the film where I just cried, and that had to come from a place of vulnerability, something that I had to truly dig into,” he explained.
He urged Namibians to watch the film and support local artists now more than ever, noting that if Namibians are able to produce projects that earn international acclaim, they must be doing something right.
On his part, director Philippe Talavera said the film's success is above anything he could have imagined, adding that everyone engaged in the production should be proud of what they've accomplished. “It was not easy to finish the film, but we feel privileged to have been a part of a project that has gained international acclaim, and we can only try to create larger and better content in the future.” – Nampa

