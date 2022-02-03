International accolades for RMB

03 February 2022 | Banking

The prestigious Global Finance magazine has recognised RMB Namibia as the Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank, and RMB as the Best Bank for Payments and Collections in Africa.
The awards acknowledge excellence in treasury and cash management in relation to market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and differentiation. The awards honoured organisations that best served their clients in the unprecedented and ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
“The Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank Award reflects the unique and distinguished rank that RMB Namibia enjoys in this area of our market, as well the customer trust in our services and the role which RMB plays as a significant banking partner in providing innovative financial and banking solutions,” says RMB Namibia chief executive Philip Chapman.
The award highlighted RMB’s capability to deliver solutions in a challenging economic environment and ability to help clients navigate the effects of the pandemic on their businesses and customers. By investing in product enhancements and innovation the bank created sustainable value within their clients’ businesses.
Chapman added: “We are proud of our diversified package of capital markets services and products, FX products as well as other innovative financial solutions to fulfil customer aspirations by providing the right tools to execute payments and collections seamlessly, in real time, and ultimately optimise their cash positions in the most sophisticated way.”
This year, Global Finance selected an overall global winner and global winners in six key sectors. Winners were chosen in 77 countries and territories, and regionally across four categories, namely Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Similar News

 

DBN’s Hellen Amupolo to head Investments Department

1 week ago - 25 January 2022 | Banking

Former Acting Head of the Development Bank of Namibia’s (DBN) Investments Department, Hellen Amupolo, has been formally promoted to Head. Since joining the bank in...

GIPF biometrics remain suspended

3 weeks ago - 10 January 2022 | Banking

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that that their biometric verification system remains suspended.According to the GIPF’s Ignatius Manyando, the country is still experiencing...

Bank while you shop

1 month - 08 December 2021 | Banking

Imagine this: You are in a supermarket after 17:00 and then you remember that you need to submit a bank statement to your employer tomorrow...

King promoted to Credit Executive

2 months ago - 01 December 2021 | Banking

Eddie King (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021. King has over ten years of experience in...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

2 months ago - 24 November 2021 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Black Friday: Watch your card!

2 months ago - 19 November 2021 | Banking

Namibia has witnessed an upsurge in online shopping opportunities over the past two years as numerous retailers now offer this option, while a number of...

Capricorn Corner building revealed

2 months ago - 12 November 2021 | Banking

The corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Hofmeyer Street in Klein Windhoek buzzed on Thursday evening, as guests attended the unveiling of Capricorn Group’s state...

Make your money work for you…

3 months ago - 04 November 2021 | Banking

Namibia has just received an all-time record high fuel price hike – an increase that will really affect consumers’ pockets. With this increase, it is...

Masule next acting CEO

3 months ago - 03 November 2021 | Banking

The Board of the Agricultural Bank of Namibia has appointed the Executive Manager Credit, Emmanuel Masule (pictured) as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the...

Ngaujake heads SBN investment services

3 months ago - 28 October 2021 | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced the appointment of Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor: Services, effective 16 August 2021.With a Business, Economics and Invest Management background, Ngaujake...

Latest News

Rape convicted fails in appeal...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

4Sight broadens African network

23 hours ago | Technology

A new chapter has begun for JSE-listed South African technology company 4Sight, after extending its presence and making available all the group’s technology offerings to...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Keeping the cardiac unit pumping

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Health

The Windhoek Central Hospital’s cardiac unit received medical equipment values at N$219 000 from FNB.The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Nampol warn against scammers -...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Crime

The Namibian Police (Nampol) say they have been inundated with more and more complaints by members of the public that have fallen victim to scamsters...

New classes, library for St...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to...

ReconAfrica remains in firing line

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an open letter to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Tjekero Tweya, he is reminded of past failings...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Load More