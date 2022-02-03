International accolades for RMB

RMB Namibia chief executive Philip Chapman.

The prestigious Global Finance magazine has recognised RMB Namibia as the Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank, and RMB as the Best Bank for Payments and Collections in Africa.

The awards acknowledge excellence in treasury and cash management in relation to market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and differentiation. The awards honoured organisations that best served their clients in the unprecedented and ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“The Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank Award reflects the unique and distinguished rank that RMB Namibia enjoys in this area of our market, as well the customer trust in our services and the role which RMB plays as a significant banking partner in providing innovative financial and banking solutions,” says RMB Namibia chief executive Philip Chapman.

The award highlighted RMB’s capability to deliver solutions in a challenging economic environment and ability to help clients navigate the effects of the pandemic on their businesses and customers. By investing in product enhancements and innovation the bank created sustainable value within their clients’ businesses.

Chapman added: “We are proud of our diversified package of capital markets services and products, FX products as well as other innovative financial solutions to fulfil customer aspirations by providing the right tools to execute payments and collections seamlessly, in real time, and ultimately optimise their cash positions in the most sophisticated way.”

This year, Global Finance selected an overall global winner and global winners in six key sectors. Winners were chosen in 77 countries and territories, and regionally across four categories, namely Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.



