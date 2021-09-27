International award for local leader

Africa’s World Woman Leaders 2021

27 September 2021 | Events

The Africa Leadership Awards took place virtually last week and this year, Namibia was added to the pool of women that have made an impact in their respective industry, through Poiyah Media’s founder Ilke Platt.
As she accepted her award last week, Platt applauded the organisers for such events. “We never work and serve for titles or positions but to merely make a positive impact. I want to accept this award on behalf of my team of strong and powerful women, part of my team that serves in the public relations industry that has lifted Poiyah Media in network platforms as such. It’s only within our own organizations we can start making that change, one life at a time.
“You don’t have to be in position of power to make that immense change but I salute every unsung woman in her community, especially rural towns that make a difference without any acknowledgement as such. Its women like you that make the biggest change no matter how small it may seem. When your heart is pure and intentions are good, blessings will always follow you, to bless the next,” she said.
The awards seek to identify and celebrate outstanding leadership demonstrated by organisations, individuals and teams; they are an independent recognition exercise initiated to give recognition to those companies and individuals who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective leadership practices in Africa.
The awards are based not only on financial valuation, but on consumer preferences and peer recommendations also. The awards are held to foster / recognize leadership in the professional community and inspire aspirations to achieve excellence.
Poiyah Media was established to cater mainly for SMEs that need a boost in terms of their public relations (PR). As an SME, Poiyah Media understands that public relations does not take centre stage in terms of staff capacity or budget, hence PR is provided on a consultancy basis to give extra value at an affordable rate. Through Poiyah Media, a platform has been created to assist 3rd and final year NUST and UNAM students to enhance their skills in the corporate world. Poiyah Media enables upcoming public relations practitioners’ room for experience.


Impact on women
“Due to the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact on women, minorities and the poor, much has been written about the effectiveness of the leadership traits exhibited by women. Comprising only some 8% of political leaders globally, women have accounted for an estimated 40% of the most successful responses to Covid-19,” Dr Aalok Pandit, Executive Director, CMO Asia/ CMO Global Core Patron & Host, World Women Leadership Congress, said.
“Research has pointed out that women-led countries have a 6-time lower death rate than those led by male counterparts in similar countries. The research team at the World Woman Leadership Congress has carefully used the situation to channelize their energies productively. We worked towards architecting the program in recognition of the talent that rightly deserves to be recognized. Our approach is towards upholding gender equality, fostering women empowerment and creating an inclusive thought leadership. Our final aim is to become ‘gender neutral’.”
The awardee listing is intensely researched. The research cell consists of Post Graduates in History & Management with over five year research experience, post their studies. It is the iconic job of the research cell to produce a shortlist of Individuals who are doing extraordinary work and track the record of their achievements. The shortlist is then reviewed by a Jury comprising of senior professionals from the industry.
The criteria adopted in preparing this listing is: Contribution in building a sustainable leadership pipeline; Support and encouragement to gender, diversity and inclusion at work; Promotion of empowerment & social change; Ability to influence policy and strategy; and Optimal utilization of opportunities and resources.
The jury consists of senior leaders, researchers and academicians.



