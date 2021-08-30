International honour for local bank

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion of the new Bank Windhoek Mobile App; its Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF); and “Swipe Local” Card Campaigns.

Each of the campaigns is embedded with local relevance, borrowing from vernacular and connected with prospects using words, language, heritage and situations they could relate to.

“As a brand of the soil, we are extremely proud of these accolades,” says Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer: Marketing and Communication Services at Bank Windhoek. “This is a notable milestone for the bank to be recognised and awarded for creativity at this global platform.”

She said that the campaigns that were awarded are an example of how Bank Windhoek is able to combine the current business environment, creativity and local culture to deliver communication and marketing materials that makes this truly Namibian brand stand out. “This is particularly evident in the way that these campaigns successfully used local nuances to evoke emotions and capture the essence of day to day lives of Namibians.”

