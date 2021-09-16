International instructor training for local coaches

Nine local coaches were awarded International Instructor Course (IIC) certificates by the Namibian Football Association (NFA) yesterday. - Nampa

Nine local coaches were awarded International Instructor Course (IIC) certificates by the Namibian Football Association (NFA) yesterday.

The IIC is a qualification programme for instructors who teach full-time or on a fee basis at all levels of organised football. The course consists of four modules and offers supportive and practical-oriented teaching aids.

The five-day course was held by the German Football Association in collaboration with the NFA and the Botswana Football Association in May this year.

Addressing the media, NFA acting technical director, Jacqueline Shipanga, said the aim of the course is to link existing football-specific and interdisciplinary skills of the instructors strongly with methodical, social and media competences. “As a technical director I am not supposed to travel to the regions to offer workshops, therefore we have now empowered coaches who can take up that job so that in the future we can have more people in the regions trained to improve the game of football in Namibia,” she said.

She added that the German Football Association donated football equipment worth N$100 000 that will be distributed to the regions and they will continue educating as well as train those involved in the programme as they aim to improve football structures in general.

Collin Benjamin, one of the owners of HopSol Youth League and an attendee of the course, told Nampa that the knowledge gained is vital in developing football in the country. “The skills learnt will help in developing the game of football from grassroots, second and first division. Coaches at these levels will now be empowered with the knowledge of the game which will be beneficial in the development of football at the national level.”

He added that the goal for this course is to train those administrating the game to understand how to set up their trainings or game plans.

Coaches who received the certificates are: Collin Benjamin, Bobby Samaria, Woody Jacobs and the late Lucky Richter from Khomas Region, Gerald Güther and Wallace Doeseb (Erongo), John Shikerete (Kavango East), Willem Kapukare (Otjozondjupa) and Agnus Elemu (Oshana). – Nampa



