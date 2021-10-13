International reaccreditation for EIF

Aiming at increasing climate change resilience

13 October 2021 | Environment

The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) has been reaccredited to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for a further 5-year period, after the initial 5-year accreditation lapsed in June this year.
The announcement by the GCF Secretariat came after a four-day virtual meeting of the GCF board last week.
The reaccreditation was preceded by a rigorous institutional review and assessment of the EIF.
In other news, the EIF said it has raised more than N$640 million for climate action grants since its accreditation by the GCF under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2016.
“The GCF board recognises the importance of increasing support for developing countries to adapt to the impacts of climate change and the reaccreditation demonstrates the cooperation, commitment and dedication of the Namibian government to climate change,” it noted.
Some of the projects highlighted by the fund included climate resilient agriculture schemes executed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform in three vulnerable extreme northern crop-growing regions valued at N$149 million.
Thirty-three community-based rural climate change adaptation projects aimed at empowering rural inhabitants in terms of awareness, adaptive capacity and low carbon rural development valued at N$126 million, also benefited.
Another project was improving rangeland and ecosystem management practices of smallholder farmers working under climate change conditions in the Sesfontein, Fransfontein and Warmquelle areas valued at N$140 million.
“The youngest EIF investment seeks to increase climate change resilience of eight productive communal area landscapes in 13 regions through the implementation of eco system-based adaptation actions to the tune of N$137 million. Most of these projects are five-year long term projects,” the statement said.

