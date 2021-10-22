International support for local MSMEs

22 October 2021 | Banking

Proparco – a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) focused on private sector development – has granted a Euriz guarantee of N$68 million to FNB Namibia in a bid to strengthen its support to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMES).
EURIZ is a guarantee facility created by AFD and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) with the European Union that aims to target the financially underserved MSMEs in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.
The signing was held in Windhoek earlier this week in the presence of representatives from Proparco, FNB Namibia, AFD, the French Embassy and the EU Delegation to Namibia. FNB Namibia is a long-standing partner of Proparco and AFD Group, having already benefited from two portfolio guarantees in 2011 and 2014.
Through this partnership, via a EURIZ guarantee, Proparco seeks to contribute towards FNB Namibia’s efforts to support MSMEs operating in key sectors such as agriculture, health, education and climate, as well as youth-owned SMEs, women-owned SMEs, and start-ups.

Agricultural focus
A significant proportion of the guarantee will focus on supporting MSMEs operating in the agriculture sector, in an effort to contribute to Namibia’s food security objectives. The guarantee will be coupled with a technical assistance facility designed to provide the financial institution’s MSME customers with capacity building support.
Launched in May 2019 with the support of the European Union and the European Development Fund, and the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), the EURIZ guarantee aims to facilitate access to credit for MSMEs, in particular in sectors with a high development impact, in order to help them play their essential role in economic growth and job creation. It also forms part of Choose Africa, the French initiative dedicated specifically to African entrepreneurs and MSMEs.
Speaking at the event, Executive Officer: FNB Commercial Sepo Haihambo, said: “we understand that we have a responsibility to deliver both financial value and positive social outcomes for multiple stakeholders. These principles underpin the bank’s view that we must intentionally use core business activities, including our role in allocating capital to small business owners (particularly women), to add value to society. This partnership agreement is now in place to help fellow Namibians in MSMEs countrywide, to look to the future with enthusiasm and support.”

Similar News

 

SBN’s Geises top of the charts

6 days ago - 17 October 2021 | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia Holdings chief executive Mercia Geises features in the 17th position on the list of 50 women CEOs leading corporate Africa.Africa.com undertook a...

PIN: Keep it on the down low

1 week ago - 12 October 2021 | Banking

Windhoek • Johnny TruterThere is a four-digit number that gives banking customers access to their money. Fraudsters are aware of this information and are always...

Jan Coetzee joins FirstRand board

2 weeks ago - 07 October 2021 | Banking

The FirstRand Namibia Group welcomes Jan Coetzee (pictured) to the Board of Directors. He will fulfil the role of an independent non-executive director. Coetzee is...

Inkumbi encourages going green

2 weeks ago - 07 October 2021 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) announced a facility to finance climate change adaptation, bolstering its track record of finance with beneficial environmental and social...

New Agribank branch for Gobabis

3 weeks ago - 26 September 2021 | Banking

Omaheke region governor Pijoo Nganate asked Agribank to extend its visibility in other constituencies of the Omaheke Region via its outreach programmes in Gobabis on...

Hans meets the GDP trainees

1 month - 17 September 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek's Managing Director, Baronice Hans, met the nine Graduate Development Programme (GDP) inductees in Windhoek last week, where the graduates signed contracts detailing expectations...

Gradual recovery in rental rates

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Banking

Demand fundamentals around the residential rental market which have largely been permeated by Covid‐19 appear to have started to cool-off. The FNB Residential Rental Index...

International honour for local bank

1 month - 30 August 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Gertze appointed as portfolio manager

1 month - 29 August 2021 | Banking

STANLIB has reinforced the expertise of its asset management team with the appointment of Sade Gertze (pictured) as a portfolio manager for their Namibia Money...

Stay vigilant, stay financially safe

1 month - 25 August 2021 | Banking

As we move towards the last quarter of the year, there is usually an increased trend in fraudulent activities.Fraudsters have become more sophisticated in their...

Latest News

NGOs learn the ropes

1 day - 22 October 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation and Lithon Foundation presented an informative, online capacity building workshop for NGO’s earlier this year, discussing the ever-changing environment of non-profit organisations...

International support for local MSMEs

1 day - 22 October 2021 | Banking

Proparco – a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) focused on private sector development – has granted a Euriz guarantee of N$68 million to...

Heuwels stel ‘Volume’ vry

1 day - 22 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Op Die Heuwels Fantasties se agste ateljee album Volume, sien ons hoe dié innoverende groep hul 90s invloede in die huidige digitale stroom-era inspan.Volume, wat...

Three truths every first-time buyer...

1 day - 22 October 2021 | Life Style

Many buyers can find the process of purchasing their first home overwhelming because there are so many new concepts with which to grapple. It is...

More focus on financial literacy...

2 days ago - 21 October 2021 | Business

Simonis Storm Securities, celebrating 25 years in the Namibian investment industry this year, recently appointed two new department heads.“We are firmly rooted in creating inter-generational...

Special Olympic nationals one for...

2 days ago - 21 October 2021 | Sports

The power that sport has to break down barriers was evident as the final instalment Special Olympics Namibia (SON) national sports that took place at...

Geraldo’s design wins him beer...

2 days ago - 21 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Geraldo du Toit from the capital is the winner of Namibia Brewery’s Windhoek Draught Limited Edition Can design competition.Along with bragging rights, Geraldo won N$10...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 21 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Spanish support for school sports

2 days ago - 21 October 2021 | Sports

Following a request to Spanish ambassador Antonio Javier Romera Pintor by Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda earlier this year about a collaboration with the municipality and...

Load More