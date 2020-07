Internet access a ‘basic human right’ – CoW

Windhoek • [email protected] According to arguments heard this morning, internet access is a basic human right.This was stated during a public hearing by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia(CRAN) to reconsider the awarding of a Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence tothe City of Windhoek, as submitted by Paratus.Furthermore, Paratus called on CRAN to not only set the license aside but deny the CoW’sapplication for it.Representing the CoW, adv. Thabang Phatela said that internet access is not a luxury any longer,“but a basic human right”. He opined that council has the power to “promote tourism in ourjurisdiction subject to provisions of this act or any other law, which in our eyes includes thecommunications act”.Act amendmentSpeaking for Paratus, lawyer Charles Visser said that the Local Authorities Act does not makeprovision to run a fibre optic network; for it to be able to do so, the act needs to be amended. “Justbecause the City uses a fibre optic network, does not mean they can commercialize it. The actspecifically sets out that the City is responsible for a number of other areas, including waterregulations, roads and waste management,” he said.Paratus lodged a petition against CRAN for awarding a Class Comprehensive TelecommunicationsService Licence to the CoW on 22 May 2020. This came after CRAN approved a telecommunicationlicense the City’s applied for in February 2019.Sector shockedWindhoek Express reported earlier that this license will give the City access to construct, maintain,own and make available one or more network element, infrastructure and other facilities that allowfor the provision of telecommunication, broadcasting, electronic communications or applicationservices.However, the awarding of this licence left the telecommunications sector reeling because the CoWhad in actual fact applied for a Network Facilities license, not a Class ComprehensiveTelecommunications Service Licence.According to Ronel le Grange, Head of Communications at CRAN, while closing the hearing said thatcomments on the issue would be accepted until 17 July, adding that the CRAN board of directors willmake a decision by 28 July. “All oral submissions made today and written submissions made untilFriday, will be considered,” she said.Huawei dealThis hearing came amidst allegations that certain CoW council members had bribed anothermember for millions of Namibia dollars to stop objecting to a deal between the City and Chinesecommunications giant Huawei, to roll out 5G technology in Windhoek.According to an anonymous source, the Anti-Corruption Commission is looking into theseallegations. However, no questions submitted to CRAN or Paratus regarding the issue hadbeen answered by 17:00.