Invasive plants must go

01 June 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected]

The good rainy season that not only Windhoek, but also many other parts of the country enjoyed, caused invasive cacti and plants to grow and spread abundantly again, especially in the capital.
According to Gunhild Voigts, founder of Cactus Clean-up Namibia, these highly invasive plant species are once again taking over the natural habitat of indigenous Namibian vegetation. “Many of these plants look beautiful, but it is clear that the high amount of seeds that can germinate poses a threat to our indigenous environment.
“These plants’ pods are now reaching maturity and if we allow them to burst open and spread their seeds, we will face a new invasion of these plants. That is why we must act now. We must remove them to prevent new growth in the next rainy season,” she said.
Invasive plants must be removed and their seeds burnt. It can also be dropped off at municipal dumps - preferably like the one in Eros where it will be buried under piles of construction rubble.
“We must take hands and fight the invaders together. If you feel overwhelmed, you can call Cactus Clean-Up and we will try to get people who do not have jobs to help.”
Among the plant species that need to be removed are Madagascar rubber ivy and mallow seeds, which are extremely toxic to animals and humans. Ornamental grass cannot be eaten by animals and pollutes river beds and surrounding farmland.
She says that if prosopis continues to grow and spread, it will soon replace all Namibian vegetation as it did in Auob, Gibeon and in Windhoek at the entrance to the Avis Dam.
Eucalyptus trees are used to dry out swamps and to reduce groundwater. In Windhoek they grow in river beds and must be cut down as a matter of urgency.
The wonderboom’s roots cause damage to foundations and structures. Seedlings of this invader can be seen everywhere in Windhoek. Similarly, lantana, sisal and blue thistle should also be removed.
Cactus Clean-Up was established by Voigts in 2016 to remove invasive cacti and plants in and around Windhoek. She and volunteers, especially on Saturdays, clean up parts of the city. Cactus Clean-Up also pays unemployed persons to remove invasive plants when they have money available.
People who want to help eradicate these invader plants or who want to contribute financially can contact Voigts on 081 208 5747.

Sustainability rewarded

1 week ago - 24 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe Sustainable Development Awards were presented in the capital for the third time on Friday. Hosted by the Sustainable Development Advisory Council...

Running for our rivers

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek · [email protected]“Our rivers are always running for us. Let’s run for them.”That is the message of Thirst founder Mina Guli, who has launched another...

CBD says goodbye to old trees

3 weeks ago - 05 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.About two months...

Another demo against oil production

1 month - 26 April 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe organisation Fridays for Future demonstrated in the capital on Friday against the planned oil production by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in...

Moet geliefs nie gryswater in jou tuin gebruik nie

1 month - 20 April 2021 | Environment

Dink twee keer voordat jy jou tuin natlei met die gryswater afkomstig van jou wasmasjien: Dis nie goed vir die einste grond waarin plante moet...

Youth climate activists urge president to save Okavango Delta

2 months ago - 29 March 2021 | Environment

To date, nearly 150 000 people have signed a petition by Rainforest Rescue supporting their mission to save the Okavango Delta.Now, Fridays For Future Windhoek...

Community recycling initiative launched

2 months ago - 15 March 2021 | Environment

The Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) announced the launch of its very first Community Recycling Project in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March.The project...

Win with water!

2 months ago - 12 March 2021 | Environment

The Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) is running a photo contest specifically aimed at youth in Southern Africa in honour of World Water Day...

Shifeta irked by CITES

2 months ago - 12 March 2021 | Environment

Environment, forestry and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta is disappointed by the “arrogant” modus operandi of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild...

Underwater cultural heritage in the spotlight

2 months ago - 11 March 2021 | Environment

A regional meeting on the protection of underwater cultural heritage in Africa is currently underway in Windhoek.The two-day virtual meeting, which began on Wednesday, is...

