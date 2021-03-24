Investing in nextgen financial experts

24 March 2021 | Education

Local firms Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Securities joined forces to award seven bursaries to Namibian students embarking on a career in finance.
The two firms established the Arysteq Foundation in 2016 due to their shared passion and commitment to fostering the development of Namibian expertise in the financial sector.
Four bursaries have been awarded to students studying towards BSc Financial Mathematics and B Accounting at the University of Namibia (UNAM), while one candidate was awarded a bursary to study towards a BSc in Applied Mathematics and Statistics at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). These bursaries will support students with the funding of tuition, textbooks and accommodation needs.
The remaining two bursaries have been awarded to two students pursuing their studies in B. Accounting at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. These bursaries comprise a top-up amount of N$30 000 which will contribute to their existing bursaries.

Paving the way
The Arysteq Foundation aims to support local skills development and capacity building which will contribute toward the growth of the local economy. One of the foundation’s contributing firms, Arysteq Asset Management is one of six companies selected by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) to participate in its incubation programme. The incubation programme paves the way for the next generation of Namibian fund managers to manage local pension fund money.
“Covid-19 has created an uncertain outlook for the labour market and therefore has placed a threat on future employment prospects for Namibian youth,” says Purvance Heuer, Managing Director of Arysteq Asset Management. “Despite the current economic climate, we want to support the next generation of financial specialists in realizing their dreams. These bursaries support the students allowing them to focus purely on their studies and achieve the best results possible.”

Similar News

 

Cars for HTS practicals

4 days ago - 19 March 2021 | Education

The Technical High School (HTS) in the capital earlier this week received 13 vehicles to be used for practical teaching and assessment of motor mechanics.Of...

Namibia Fact Check hosts training for journalists and bloggers

5 days ago - 18 March 2021 | Education

Namibia Fact Check, with the support of DW Akademie, is hosting a three-day workshop for journalists and bloggers on fact-checking and social media verification.Speaking at...

LRCs learn leadership skills

1 week ago - 17 March 2021 | Education

The Capricorn Group showed its commitment to the educational sector through its partnership with Capacity Trust, a human resources and industrial psychology consultancy, to carry...

NUST opens academic year

1 week ago - 16 March 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) officially opened its 2021 academic year under the theme ‘Envisioning higher education in a post-Covid era’ on...

Japanese support for Khomas schools

1 week ago - 12 March 2021 | Education

The Japanese ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Harada Hideaki, earlier this week signed grant contracts with the principals of two Windhoek schools.The first, valued at N$803...

Interesting and individual - despite the distance

1 week ago - 11 March 2021 | Education

By now, the world is almost used to organising differently. But how can you convey insights into lessons without learners, everyday life in the pre-school...

NBII start-up programme kicks off

1 week ago - 11 March 2021 | Education

In times of unprecedented downturn in the local as well as global economy and due to the widespread impact of Covid-19, youth unemployment is at...

Bursaries for worthy students

1 week ago - 10 March 2021 | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Driving innovation

2 weeks ago - 05 March 2021 | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Expand our school, Dordabis parents plead

2 weeks ago - 04 March 2021 | Education

Parents at Dordabis are calling for the expansion of the local school to beyond grade 7 level to make education more accessible for children at...

Latest News

Taking hands with MealForTwo

24th of March 10:24 | Social Issues

Food security in Namibia remains a big concern and the need for assistance is increasing as more families find themselves in a desperate situation brought...

Budget in the spotlight –...

43 minutes ago | Economics

On Thursday (25 March 2021) finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi participates in the Capricorn Group/EY 2021/2022 National Budget Review Discussion.An online live social media broadcast focused...

Audi A7 wins NamWheels Car...

19 hours ago | Motors

NamWheels, Galimoto Media’s flagship publication, announced their Car of the Year on Namibia’s Independence Day.The winning vehicle, Audi’s A7 Sportback 55 TFSi Quattro S-Line, achieved...

Changemakers celebrate Independence at Groot...

19 hours ago | Social Issues

In the spirit of Independence celebrations, Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers, visited the community of Groot Aub to bring joy to the...

Chill out in the bush

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to Finkenstein Estate for the ever-popular Bush Market and be surrounded in thebeautiful natural veld this Saturday (27 March).The Finkenstein Bush Market...

Khomasdal residents view NamPol with...

20 hours ago | Crime

Vice chairperson of the Khomasdal Extension 3 neighbourhood watch, Hilma Iita, said residents do not trust the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) anymore, because “some members...

‘Stop handouts for street kids’

21 hours ago | Social Issues

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has acquired a farm in the Witvlei area that will be used as a drug...

TALA Namibia launches online festival

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Mobile-based video streaming platform TALA Namibia is launching an online festival, delivered by a group of local producers and filmmakers in partnership with the Namibian...

Former public servant pursues full-time...

22 hours ago | Agriculture

Hendrik Motinga, Agribank’s mentee and loan beneficiary under the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme, quit his formal job ten years ago as a Labour Inspector to...

Load More