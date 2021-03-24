Investing in nextgen financial experts

Bursary recipients pictured at the back are Albertinah Kadhila (left) and Jessica Dauses, with Martha Phillips and Luaryn Kamati in the front. Simone Swartz, Fanuel Shidema and Renella Matthews are absent. Photo contributed

Local firms Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Securities joined forces to award seven bursaries to Namibian students embarking on a career in finance.

The two firms established the Arysteq Foundation in 2016 due to their shared passion and commitment to fostering the development of Namibian expertise in the financial sector.

Four bursaries have been awarded to students studying towards BSc Financial Mathematics and B Accounting at the University of Namibia (UNAM), while one candidate was awarded a bursary to study towards a BSc in Applied Mathematics and Statistics at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). These bursaries will support students with the funding of tuition, textbooks and accommodation needs.

The remaining two bursaries have been awarded to two students pursuing their studies in B. Accounting at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. These bursaries comprise a top-up amount of N$30 000 which will contribute to their existing bursaries.



Paving the way

The Arysteq Foundation aims to support local skills development and capacity building which will contribute toward the growth of the local economy. One of the foundation’s contributing firms, Arysteq Asset Management is one of six companies selected by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) to participate in its incubation programme. The incubation programme paves the way for the next generation of Namibian fund managers to manage local pension fund money.

“Covid-19 has created an uncertain outlook for the labour market and therefore has placed a threat on future employment prospects for Namibian youth,” says Purvance Heuer, Managing Director of Arysteq Asset Management. “Despite the current economic climate, we want to support the next generation of financial specialists in realizing their dreams. These bursaries support the students allowing them to focus purely on their studies and achieve the best results possible.”

