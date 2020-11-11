IPESS programme sees the light

Ministries and stakeholders launch advocacy campaign on Integrated Physical Education and School Sports

11 November 2020 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS) together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation and other relevant stakeholders, launched the advocacy campaign on the Integrated Physical Education and School Sports (IPESS) programme in the capital today.
The event took place at the Van Rhyn Primary School in Windhoek, with the relevant ministers as well as distinguished guests present to kick off the advocacy campaign and launch the colourful new logo for IPESS.
Jacobina Uushona of the Basketball Artist School (BAS) was the director of ceremonies for the event.
IPESS sees physical education and school sports become an intrinsic part of all school learners’ overall development and forms part of their healthy lifestyle. It is a fully inclusive programme that forms part of the National Integrated School Health and Safety Programme, and won’t just focus on the ‘very sporty’ children. Every boy and girl, whatever their level of ability, will be included.
The ‘sport for development’ concept that has already been rolled out and implemented successfully across the nation and trained teachers in physical education played an important role for this programme.
Namibian learners of all ages, teachers, school officials, parents and the private sector, amongst others, will stimulate and raise the interest and participation in physical education and school sports.
In recent years the emphasis in schools has been largely on academic development, whilst learners have seen their physical education and school sports activities reduced to incidental activities. This left learners with no outlet for their energy and more importantly depriving them of the essential development that physical education and sports brings.
Development such as life skills, teamwork, learning how to deal with adversity, social development and interaction, gameplay as well as physical development and acquiring skills that will lead to a healthy lifestyle.
The MEAC and MSYNS are working together with the support of GIZ as well as the private sector. The first major corporate sponsor of the IPESS programme is Green Enterprise Solutions, whose MD, Kehad Snydewel, handed over a cheque for N$350 000 as a gold sponsor. They hope to welcome more corporate sponsors in the coming weeks and months to be part of this worthwhile programme.
MSYNS minister Agnes Tjongarero said at the launch that the launch of the IPESS programme represents a huge milestone for the two ministries’ efforts to improve the status of physical education and school sport. “We believe that it will become the bedrock of our entire sport development continuum.”
In the coming months the advocacy campaign will be rolled out across all 14 regions and engage all the relevant stakeholders to participate in sporting and physical educational activities.
From her side, deputy minister of the MOEC, Faustina Caley said that life Skills are not only learned in the classroom, but through practice, implementation and learning. As such, the Ministry sees Integrated Physical Education and School Sports as a vehicle not only for a healthy nation, but also to improve the life skills of our learners.”
The IPESS programme and advocacy campaign is a huge step for Namibia to improve that status of physical education and school sports. It builds on the solid foundation of Sport for Development and will be a major driver to improve the health of our children, both physically and psychologically.

