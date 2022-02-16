IPPR takes graft fight to new level
The Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) is taking matters into its own hands with the creation of an online whistleblower reporting platform, as a result of government's failure to establish a safe haven for whistleblowers four years after the law was passed.
IPPR's Graham Hopwood announced this on Tuesday at the launch of 'Integrity Namibia', a US embassy funded three-year project that brings together non-state actors from a broad swathe of Namibian society to create a national anti-corruption network.
Integrity Namibia is geared to build a national network of non-state actors to tackle corruption over the next three years, and will involve national mobilisation campaigns alongside a series of research-based interventions.
A key component of the project is the whistleblower reporting platform.
“We are launching the whistleblower platform because government has delayed this for so long and shows no sign of actually implementing the whistleblower protection system in the short to medium term.”
Hopwood said various excuses, including arguments of the prohibitive costs, “seems like too easy an excuse for government just to put this off for years and years. So, we are setting up this whistleblower platform because of this frustration, we have to say enough is enough. We need to act now. Those outside of government - if we can do something, we should.”
Hopwood said it is time for Namibian society to act against corruption and not to leave it the hands of others.
“People feel that corruption is now at a serious stage in Namibia and we can’t leave it just to politicians or a few agencies, there has to be a broad societal commitment to tackle corruption, of holding those in power to account."
Safe and secure
Hopwood said Namibia’s corruption situation “has become so grave that we need the different sectors of society to stand up. We need the private sector to stand up, we need lawyers, we need churches, we need civil society, and academia to stand up.”
Hopwood noted that while corruption is serious, it is not yet a hopeless situation. Nevertheless, he warned Namibia is “clearly on a slippery slope downwards,” as demonstrated by several high-profile corruption cases that have either stalled, not yet resulted in arrests or are subject to drawn-out court procedures.
Moreover, the IPPR, which has for two decades kept a close eye on corruption and the various policies established to curb it has highlighted the frustrations inherent to policy reforms in Namibia.
“Perhaps the most frustrating is the case of the Whistleblower Protection Act, which was passed in 2017 but has not yet been implemented. Civil society has also been campaigning for the past ten years for an Access to Information Law …. Now that an ATI bill is in parliament, we are concerned that it may face the same fate as the whistleblower law once passed.”
Talk to us
The whistleblower protection platform will offer whistleblowers a safe and confidential avenue to report corruption if they choose not to approach state-run offices.
The whistleblower platform’s modalities are still in the early stages, but a team of experts is already in place to ensure a high-quality platform will be created to ensure confidentiality and security “Our prime concern is to have secure communication with potential whistleblowers and to ensure confidentiality and protection of whistleblowers,” Hopwood said.
He underlined that the whistleblower will be consulted closely on what avenues they would like to take to investigate and expose the information.