Its all about risk

06 March 2020 | Banking

The Capricorn Group partnered with the ministry of finance (MoF) for a two-day risk management workshop, facilitated by the group’s business risk officer, Horst Simon.
The workshop, which was attended by 30 security and risk management services personnel from seven ministries on 2 and 3 March, emanated from a need identified by government to acquire more knowledge on risk management and governance, as risk management divisions are becoming key in all ministerial offices.
The MoF was among the first ministries that established their mandatory risk and security division. They in turn reached out to the Capricorn Group to assist with carrying out risk training to seven ministerial offices.
“It is clear that the Capricorn Group has this country at heart, as we can see their eagerness to work together with government to share knowledge to key officials,” said executive director of the MoF Ericah Shafudah.
The Capricorn Group was honoured to share knowledge and practices of identifying potential risks in advance, analysing them and taking precautionary steps to reduce the risk.
Over the years the group has created an environment where every employee understands his or her role and obligation in managing risk. Through this strong risk culture, the group has earned the trust of its customers and shareholders.
As a leading financial institution listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, Capricorn Group believes that credibility is key to value creation.
“We believe that we are part of a bigger, interconnected global system,” Simon said. “Our approach to being a responsible, regional and global citizen is built into the DNA of all our businesses. We view this workshop as an opportunity to invest in advancing a better sustainable future for all Namibians.”
The workshop aimed at improving the understanding of risk management within the different ministries and building capacity to develop effective strategies for the management of risk. The workshop further covered the different standards and frameworks in the field of risk management, including fraud risk and risk culture building.

